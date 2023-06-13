Sarah Ferguson has made a surprising admission about her nephew Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Photo / AP

Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson is seemingly Team Sussex after making a surprising admission in an Australian TV interview.

Tensions have been high between Harry and Meghan and their British relatives following their step down from royal duties in 2020, the release of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry’s autobiography Spare hitting shelves.

But in a surprising turn of events, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife - who has kept in the loop with the royal family - has spoken out in support of the couple’s decision to make their own success in the US, calling it “brave” in an interview with Sunrise this morning.

“It’s been a colourful chapter for the royals in recent times – you’ve been clear about the fact that you left the royals, and respect the realities of all that … Do you think some of the others who have left, Harry and Meghan for example, will struggle with that transition ongoing?” host Matt Shirvington questioned Ferguson.

“The thing is – and I’m really adamant about this – is that anyone that is out there really trailblazing for their own beliefs, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or who you are, you trailblaze for what you believe … That’s very brave,” the Duchess of York replied.

“I would never be one to make a comment on any other member of the royal family or anybody who does that. I just find anyone that stands very tall about their own beliefs is very brave, whoever it is.”

Ferguson’s interview comes amid rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been invited to King Charles’ Trooping the Colour parade this weekend, which will be the first time Britain’s monarch hasn’t invited one of their children to the traditional celebration.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't be attending the Trooping the Colour celebrations this year. Photo / AP

The couple attended last year’s event, although they were not invited to join the working royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the official British Airforce fly-past.

“I’m afraid it’s a reflection of the state of relations at the moment,” an insider revealed to The Daily Mail earlier in the week.

Ferguson appeared on Seven’s breakfast program to promote her latest novel, A Most Intriguing Lady.

While on the show, the Duchess also got candid about her last conversation with the late Queen Elizabeth.

“The last thing the Queen said to me was, ‘Sarah, just remember to be yourself’,” she told the hosts.

“And then she said, ‘You know, you must continue with kindness, like you always do.’ And I think my message, Shirvo, to you and to Natalie and to my sister and everyone listening or watching is, you know, judgment is not cool.

“You know, no race, creed, colour or any other judgment. It’s about love and kindness and being kinder and making the smile go a long way. And just when you think that you walk along a street and you have – just smile at someone, you know, give back. I feel really strongly about it.”

Ferguson went on to say that the late monarch’s corgis, who she and Andrew have adopted since the Queen passed in September, now “follow (her) around everywhere.

“I used to watch the Queen when she used to break up a little biscuit in her hands – because she had little hands – and she used to feed the corgis little biscuits after meal times, and now they sort of sit down and play the game with me.

“I notice when they do it with me they are very gentle. I always think of her, every single day, when I do that.”