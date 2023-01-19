Samantha Markle has reacted to Prince Harry’s memoir, calling the royal “emotionally underdeveloped”. Video / GBN News

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister has reacted to Prince Harry’s memoir, calling the royal “emotionally underdeveloped”.

Speaking with UK news channel GB News’ Dan Wootton Tonight, Samantha Markle said it was clear, from reading Spare, that the Duke of Sussex was stuck “in adolescence”.

“‘I think he [Harry] is lacking in empathy, remorse and shame,” she told the program.

“He is showing a clear disconnect with reality and is so emotionally underdeveloped that he can’t move on from this stage where he has resentment over a whole host of issues.

“I don’t think he can think like an adult because I don’t think emotionally he is one.

“It’s really par for the course that he’s behaving in this bitter and delusionary way. It’s an attention game.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex chose an image from their attendance at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York for their holiday card this year. Photo / Getty Images

Samantha went on to call Harry a “loose cannon” on the world stage and said King Charles should take that “very seriously”.

“When you’ve got the Taliban pissed off at you, and you’re creating an Iranian international crisis,” she said.

“They’re using statements you’ve made about the Taliban as justification for executing someone, then suddenly there’s a much bigger problem than just juvenile delinquency and being at a fixated stage of development.

“Now we’ve got someone who is a loose cannon on the world stage and King Charles should be taking that very seriously.

When asked if the King should apologise to the Sussexes, Samantha said it would be “dangerous”.

“It would come with a great deal of risk and, I believe, be absolutely dangerous to do so,” she said.

“I’m not going to candy coat this. You’re dealing with people who say they won’t stop and who seem to want control.

“They’ve leaked security details about sensitive issues and created national and international security threats with their loose lips and their recklessness.

She continued: “They need to grow up, be accountable and humble enough to apologise themselves. That’s what diplomats and humanitarians do.

“If King Charles apologises to them, he is opening the door for more abuse.

“That’s what happens when you apologise to sociopaths and narcissists. You find yourself beating a dead horse.

“And he cannot be apathetic and enable that sort of manipulation and control.”

Samantha Markle believes Prince Harry is a threat to King Charles and the monarchy. Photo / Getty Images





Over the weekend, Harry made headlines when he demanded an apology from the royal family for his wife.

“Now you could argue that some of the stuff I’ve put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway,” he told UK’s The Telegraph.

“But the way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you for everything you’ve done, and I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife.”

The Duke’s abrasive remarks come after Spare was released last week.

Harry was paid an estimated $US40 million ($NZ62 million) for a four-book deal and his first memoir has delved into private behind-the-scenes conversations with his family.

Readers were stunned by his accounts of a fight with Prince William in his kitchen and private conversations with his elder sibling and father.

The Prince documents clashing with William over the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview and describes how his father begged his sons “please, boys, don’t make my final years a misery”.











