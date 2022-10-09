Voyager 2022 media awards
Safer sipping: Why you should wash reusable water bottles every day

By Jennifer Bowden
4 mins to read
Reusable bottles are often more bacteria-laden than your pet's food bowl. Photo / Unsplash

There are good reasons to empty and wash your reusable water bottles and coffee cups every day. By Jennifer Bowden.

Question:

My family use reusable water bottles most days. I gather these can harbour bacteria.

