Fries appear to be off the menu at Russia's "new McDonald's" outlets. Photo / Getty Images

Russia's fast food lovers have been dealt a new blow with the country's "new McDonald's" outlets running out of chips, just days after customers took to social media to share photos of mouldy burgers.

The fast food chain Vkusno I Tochka, which replaced McDonald's when it left Russia, is unable to source the type of potatoes they make the fries with, according to local media.

It's reported to be only a temporary issue, with fries expected to be back on the menu by autumn (September to October).

In the meantime diners will need to choose a different side to their meal.

The company told Russian news agency Tass that there wasn't enough of the correct variety of potato being harvested.

They were also unable to import potatoes to help temporarily with the supply issues domestically.

However, Russia's agriculture ministry sought to play down any concerns over a potato shortage in a statement on Telegram.

"The Russian market is fully supplied with potatoes, including processed ones," the ministry said.

"In addition, crops from the new harvest are already arriving, which rules out the possibility of a shortage."

Diners will need to choose a different side to their meal for the time being. Photo / Getty Images

The fast-food chain came under scrutiny earlier in the week for allegedly serving mouldy burgers.

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian television personality and a leader of the political opposition to the Putin government, posted images on her Telegram chat channel and said, "Vkusno & Tochka sells mouldy burgers."

She added, "It looks like they don't quite honour the standards of McDonald's, at least in terms of product quality control. Today at least three cases were recorded of burgers with mouldy buns sold to customers."

Earlier this year, after closing in protest at the war in Ukraine, the 700 McDonalds fast food restaurants in Russia were sold to a local businessman.

By June, many had reopened using the name "Vkusno I Tochka", which translates as "Tasty and That's It".