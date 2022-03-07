A young girl sings Let It Go while hiding from bombs in Kyiv. Video / Marta Smekhova

The stunning moment a young girl sings a rendition of Let It Go to a silent bomb shelter in Kyiv has captured hearts all over the world.

The girl, known only as Amelia, left everyone in the bunker holding back tears as she sang the song from the Frozen soundtrack in Ukrainian.

Marta Smekhova posted the video to Facebook, saying she got permission from the girl's mum to do so.

"From the first word in the [bomb shelter] came complete silence… everyone put their business aside and listen[ed] to a song by this girl who was just beaming light… even men couldn't hold back the tears," she wrote.

The video shows Amelia singing the song while everyone in the bunker watches quietly.

Amelia's singing has captured hearts around the globe. Photo / Maria Smekhova/Facebook

When she finishes, everyone cheers and applauds her for that moment of peace amid the horrific war.

"Bravo! Bravo!" someone in the crowd says as Amelia nervously holds her hands in front of her face.

Smekhova recorded Amelia's beautiful rendition while visiting a bomb shelter in Kyiv, where she saw children "draw bright pictures in half-darkness".

Smekhova started talking to one of the girls drawing pictures, who told her that, "besides drawing, she loves to sing," and whispered her dream that she wants to sing on a big stage in front of the audience".

"So what's the matter? – I'm saying, now we're organising… do you see, honey, how many people are here? That's what you sing for," Smekhova wrote.

"I showed this video to people in different cities of Ukraine, it was seen by foreigners in different parts of the world," she added. "Amelia, your singing left no one indifferent."

"Look, Russians, against whom you are fighting! Only a coward can fight against civilians, take away childhood from defenceless children," she continued.

"You let your children go to the stew, making them into cannon meat… and our children radiate light, and even in a raw dark basement it does not blink, but ignites even brighter!"

The video has gone viral around the globe, having been watched more than 2.9 million times on Facebook alone, in the last few days.