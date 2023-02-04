Prince Louis quickly became the main attraction during several events over the Jubilee weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Louis quickly became the main attraction during several events over the Jubilee weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to grow up in the Wales’ household?

Do Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7 and their cheeky little brother Prince Louis, 4, fight like any other group of siblings? And if so, how are they disciplined?

Wonder no more; a royal source has opened up about how Kate parents her three children and it seems there is one rule the kids cannot break.

Speaking to The Sun, a source has claimed that the Princess of Wales has one rule that is “absolutely off limits” and if broken is “dealt with by removal”.

“Shouting is absolutely off limits for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal,” the source revealed, adding that the Princess and her husband, Prince William, have a particular technique when it comes to disciplining their children.

Kate and William share George, 9, Charlotte, 7 and Louis, 4, together. Photo / Getty Images

Noting that the two parents don’t like the “naughty step” concept or sending their children to their room when they are in trouble, the source said William and Kate will take the child “away from the scene of the row or disruption” where they are then “talked to calmly by either Kate or William”.

They went on to say: “Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them.”

This is not the first time the couple’s parenting techniques have been revealed. Last year Okay! Magazine revealed the couple are “very strict on screen time” and prefer their children partake in other more creative activities such as arts, crafts and painting.

Kate - who is an avid campaigner for positive changes in the early childhood learning space - reportedly believes children benefit the most when they are spending time outdoors, especially in their younger years, and thus encourages her children to do the same.

It comes after the Princess released a new Instagram page for her Shapping Us initiative last week.

The campaign was created for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, an organisation that she and her husband Prince William launched in June 2021. The organisation’s purpose is to drive awareness of the extraordinary impact of the first five years of life, in order to transform the society of the future.