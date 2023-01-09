Prince Harry sat down with Good Morning America to open up about the rift between him and William. Video / Good Morning America

King Charles and Queen Camilla have publicly wished Princess Kate a happy birthday - while ignoring the claims Prince Harry has made in several new interviews.

The Princess of Wales is celebrating her 41st birthday just a day before the Duke of Sussex’s new memoir Spare hits shelves, reports The Sun.

And her father-in-law and his wife have shared a touching tribute to the princess.

The Royal Family’s Twitter account shared a snap of Kate receiving flowers from a child, captioned, “Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today!”

🎂 Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/IXfc9LItG9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 9, 2023

It’s the first we’ve heard from the royals since Harry called his stepmother Camilla “dangerous”.

Harry, 38, also told Anderson Cooper on CBS’ 60 Minutes that Camilla, his father’s “other woman”, was the “villain”.

He also accused his stepmother of being “openly willing” to trade information with the press as part of her campaign to marry Charles.

However, it’s not the first time Kate’s birthday has been overshadowed by the Sussexes.

Prince Harry speaks with Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan to promote his new memoir Spare. Photo / AP

January 8, 2020 saw Harry and Meghan make the bombshell announcement that they would be stepping down as senior royals.

Last year, Kate marked her milestone 40th birthday by sharing three images of herself dancing in Alexander McQueen gowns, taken by famed fashion photographer Paolo Roversi.

But this year, her birthday comes after fresh details about Harry’s life and relationships with his family - including Kate herself - have emerged in his new book.

Harry claims in the book that William and Kate urged him to wear the infamous Nazi uniform to a 2005 fancy dress party, and “both howled” at the idea.

He adds that Meghan upset Kate by claiming she had “baby brain” ahead of the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding, after which Kate demanded an apology and William accused Meghan of being “rude”.

Harry also recalls the infamous fight over bridesmaid dresses, which allegedly left Meghan in tears “on the floor”.

So far, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment on the book’s revelations and on Harry’s interviews.