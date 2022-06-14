Future King and Queen Consort, Prince Charles and Camilla led the royal family in the carriage procession at the Royal Ascot. Photo / Getty Images

Future King and Queen Consort, Prince Charles and Camilla led the royal family in the carriage procession at the Royal Ascot. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth has missed another royal event because of ongoing health and mobility issues.

Her Majesty was noticeably absent from Royal Ascot this week – an annual horse race at the Berkshire racecourse, with the Daily Mail reporting she likely watched from home as her own horse, King's Lynn raced.

Buckingham Palace is yet to release a statement.

The Queen, who is a passionate horse breeder and has had 22 of her horses win races at Royal Ascot, was a regular at the meeting since taking the throne in 1952 - only ever missing the event because of pandemic restrictions.

Despite the 96-year-old monarch's absence, she was represented by Prince Charles and Camilla who led the royal family in the carriage procession with Princess Anne, Peter Philips, Zara Tindall and many other royals including Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Princess Beatrice in attendance.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Charles had a laugh in the Royal Enclosure. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge's parents Carole and Michael Middleton were also seen at the event.

The family occupied the Royal Enclosure which is invite-only and has a very strict dress code, according to Town and Country.

"Dresses and tops should have straps of one inch or greater," according to the code. "Strapless, off-the-shoulder, halter neck and spaghetti straps are not permitted. Jackets and pashminas may be worn."

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall joined their royal friends at the racing event. Photo / Getty Images

Men are only allowed to remove their hats "within a restaurant, a private box, a private club or a facility's terrace, balcony or garden" or enclosed seating area on the premises.

Everyone in the Royal Enclosure must wear a name tag.

Her Majesty was pictured a day earlier with Camilla and Charles as they celebrated the Duchess of Cornwall's royal achievement of being formally invested into the oldest order of chivalry in the UK, the Order of the Garter.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends the first day of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Photo / Getty Images

The royal milestone, which took place in a private ceremony in the Garter Throne Room in Windsor Castle, means the duchess will now be formally acknowledged as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

A source revealed to People Magazine the duchess was "very pleased" to have the honour bestowed upon her.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, greets Princess Beatrice. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Palace released a new rule for the 96-year-old Queen who has been suffering from mobility issues since the death of her husband Prince Philip in April last year.

Peter Phillips son of Princess Anne was also in attendance. Photo / Getty Images

While she's still mentally alert and continuing to carry out virtual engagements, it's now understood the Palace will no longer announce whether she will attend an event in person until the day. It will instead be assumed that Prince Charles, 73, will take her place as he has been doing for quite some time.

The Queen's inner circle and close family members have rallied around her, with her daughter Anne and daughters-in-law Camilla and Sophie keeping a close eye on her.

Disgraced Prince Andrew remains her favourite and a regular visitor, while the Queen increasingly turns to Charles to represent her.