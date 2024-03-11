It was alleged that a visible seam could be seen running vertically through this image of the late Queen and her grandchildren. Photo / Prince and Princess of Wales

The family photograph edited by the Princess of Wales is allegedly not the first time that images of royal family members have been doctored.

The Princess of Wales apologised for “any confusion” on Monday as she admitted to manipulating the picture that was released by Kensington Palace on Mothering Sunday.

Her apology came after several inconsistencies were found in the family photograph, which was withdrawn by national and international picture agencies.

But similar accusations of editing and airbrushing have been made about at least four other images showing members of the Royal family since 2010.

In a stylish black and white Christmas card released by Kensington Palace in December, Prince Louis’ hand appeared to be missing a finger.

Following claims online that the image had been manipulated, royal sources said that he had bent his finger over.

Other inconsistencies were spotted by people on social media, who said the Prince of Wales’ leg should have been visible in the chair opening and the Princess of Wales’ left leg appeared to be missing.

A year earlier, an image of the late Queen with a group of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which was released to mark the late monarch’s 97th birthday, was also accused of being edited.

It was alleged that a visible seam could be spotted running vertically through the image, making it appear as if the sofa that the family was sitting on had been split in half and stitched back together with editing software.

In an official portrait of Queen Elizabeth and the late Duke of Edinburgh from 2020, a shadow on the late Queen’s hand appeared to be out of place, raising suspicions it had been doctored.

Meanwhile, engagement photos for the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2010 were digitally touched up by photographer Mario Testino, according to insiders.

Princess of Wales: First official picture of Kate since surgery released. A new photograph of the royal family was taken in Windsor, earlier this week, by the Prince of Wales. Photo / Instagram

“There was a minimal amount of airbrushing done,” one source told the Telegraph at the time.

“The final portraits amount to a piece of art, rather like the official paintings that would have been done in previous generations, and so they were touched up a little to get them just right.”

Buckingham Palace refused to comment and Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment on the images.