Prince Harry visited his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth almost two weeks ago in a "secret" meeting at Windsor Castle. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's meeting with the Queen was reportedly kept secret from her staff.

Royal aides have accused the Duke of Sussex of "breathtaking arrogance" following his meeting with the Queen almost two weeks ago at Windsor Castle and comments he previously made about needing to "protect" Her Majesty and make sure she has "got the right people around her".

Meanwhile, Omid Scobie, friend of the Duke and Duchess revealed the duke "has every reason" to question if the Queen's staff have her "best interests at heart" according to the Daily Mail.

Scobie was first to reveal the couple's "secret" meeting with the Queen in an article for Yahoo where he said, "While the Sussexes and the Queen have been in regular contact over the phone or virtually, their recent in-person meeting - which was purposefully kept a secret from all palace aides - was Harry's first chance in a year to truly speak privately with his grandmother without fear of anyone overhearing or wandering in the background of a video call'.

He went on to say, "I remember how my jaw dropped when a friend of the couple gave me a play-by-play account of how the Queen's private secretary, Edward Young, went out of his way to prevent the couple from visiting the monarch in Sandringham".

Before revealing his true feelings about Angela Kelly, the Queen's aid who was recently accused of "putting Meghan in her place".

"Angela Kelly, who multiple sources told me made it almost impossible for Meghan to have a necessary "hair trial" with her chosen wedding tiara—even standing up the duchess-to-be and her hairstylist, who had flown in especially, at a pre-scheduled fitting. Harry, sources said, felt it was a cruel attempt to put his partner 'in her place'."

The "secret" visit from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been described as an attempt at extending the olive branch. Photo / Getty Images

Scobie continued to argue the Duke has every right to question the Queen's aides, saying that since the passing of Prince Philip, the Queen has been living by herself and despite visits from the royal family she is largely surrounded by those who are employees of the royal institution.

"It's at the hands of some of these same people that Harry experienced some of his darkest and most distressing moments as a working member of the Firm".

Despite Scobie's claims of a "secret" meeting, royal insiders are questioning how this is possible considering the couple stayed at Frogmore Cottage the night before their 30-minute meeting with Her Majesty.

As well as this, royal insiders claim the monarch's diary is very carefully managed by her staff.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Britain almost two weeks ago as a quick stopover on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. The couple did not bring their children, Archie, 2, and 10-month-old Lilibet.

The visit has been described as an attempt by the Sussexes at extending the olive branch.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to clear the air and offer an olive branch. After everything that has gone on it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor," Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said about the surprise visit.

"Also Maundy Thursday is a very special day for the Queen as it is about forgiveness. She is not one to hold grudges and I think she would have happily welcomed them with open arms," she added.