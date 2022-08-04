Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaves after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London. Photo / AP

The royal family have sent birthday wishes to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Although Meghan, 41, and her husband Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals and moved to US in 2020, leading to a rift with the royal family, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge took to social media to share a birthday message for Meghan on Thursday.

They posted a picture of Meghan and wrote: "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2022

William and Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, posted a similar image and wrote: "Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/r0LdKJ6ZZ1 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2022

The pictures selected by both couples show Meghan at the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral during the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The service was the only event from the Queen's Jubilee which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly attended, after they returned to the UK from California for the occasion.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Omid Scobie is writing a new book about the couple.

The London-based author previously teamed up with Carolyn Durand‎ on 2020 biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family - for which the duchess confirmed she gave her permission for a friend to be interviewed - but he's now going it alone to pen a "new chapter of the royal story".

According to the Mail on Sunday newspaper's Emily Prescott, the book will share some "exclusive revelations" about Harry and Meghan and the author has promised "deep access" to the couple and their associates.