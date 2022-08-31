Royal family brace for bombshell Meghan Markle memoir

Rumours about the diary's existence have circled for years, but Meghan confirmed the rumours this week. Photo / AP

Rumours about the diary's existence have circled for years, but Meghan confirmed the rumours this week. Photo / AP

Meghan Markle isn't done with the royal family yet.

The Sun has reported the former Suits actress found her old diary while visiting Windsor's Frogmore Cottage in June and has hinted at what she might do with it.

The diary – which the Duchess kept during her time as a working royal – is reportedly the key that could lead to an explosive "tell-all" memoir and the royal family are said to be bracing themselves after Meghan revealed she had come into possession of it again.

Rumours of the journal's existence have been circling for years and is said to include entries from her marriage to Prince Harry and an explosive row with Prince William and Kate, which was revealed by The Sun in 2020.

However, Meghan confirmed the existence of the journal during her bombshell interview with The Cut this week.

Speaking to the magazine, she said she found it while looking through drawers of belongings at the couple's old home when they returned to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"You go back and you open drawers and you're like, Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there?" she told the US magazine.

An insider later confirmed the claims to The Sun and said during the time the couple lived in the UK, the Duchess kept a diary the entire time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Photo / AP

"Harry and Meghan were told to ignore social media and newspapers but sometimes staff would say to them, 'so sorry about what was written the other day', and she would hit the roof," said the insider. "She wrote it all in her diary as an insurance policy.

"If it ever saw the light of day it would surely be dynamite. By the sounds of it, this journal was rediscovered this summer, boxed up and shipped back to Montecito."

Commenting on the possible impact if the diary was ever released or turned into a memoir, royal expert and author Margaret Holder told The Sun it would be bigger than Andrew Morton's explosive book Diana: Her True Story 30 years ago, and insisted it would trigger warning signs for the royal family.

"For Meghan, a book about her time with the royals offers a great opportunity for settling scores, naming those who offended her, and hitting back at a system she didn't understand and was unwilling to learn." She said.

"She had enough time in the royal fold to learn secrets, some decades old, which could cause embarrassment and heartache for the Queen and her family, but could earn a fortune for Meghan."

It comes amid claims Prince Harry's memoir is due to hit shelves later this year.

The "intimate and heartfelt" book was announced last year, with the publisher indicating it was scheduled for "late 2022", but a new source told the Sunday Times there is "some uncertainty" over the release date.

The Duke signed a deal with publisher Penguin Random House last year and has reportedly been working with ghost-writer and novelist John Moehringer to produce his memoir. At the time the memoir was announced the prince said it would be written "not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become" and would include "the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned".