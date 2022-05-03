Tina Brown has slammed Prince Harry during an interview to promote her new book, The Palace Papers. Photo / Getty Images

Members of the Royal Family believe it is the Queen who needs to be protected from Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex recently made comments about Her Majesty's safety saying his short visit to Windsor Castle last month was his "making sure that she's, you know, protected, and got the right people around her".

But while appearing on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, former Vanity Fair editor and author of The Palace Papers, Tina Brown said that "a lot of people" in the royal family have reacted by thinking "Well actually she needs protecting from you, Harry."

The Daily Mail reported Brown also suspects the family will attempt to "reel them back in at a certain point" meaning the Duke and Duchess could be senior working royals once more. However, this could be a long way off "largely because Harry keeps lobbing these fresh hand grenades at the family, just when they're beginning to think 'well, can we re-establish some trust with the House of Sussex'."

Brown also noted that once the Queen dies she feels as though Harry will "have a desire to serve his country", and noted the Duke and Duchess' decision to leave behind their royal duties was a "blow for the monarchy".

Brown said, "Well Harry and Meghan leaving was definitely a blow for the monarchy because they did represent a more – dare I use the word 'relatable' – modern, royal couple who could be deployed to connect more, essentially, with the younger generation."

Tina Brown has claimed the Royal Family believes it is the Queen who needs protecting from Prince Harry. Photo / Getty Images

While speaking about her newly released book which examines the royal family, Brown said after speaking to 120 sources she believes the state of the family is "rather perilous at the moment, very perilous".

Brown went on to say, "Largely because in times past, the various ructions that sort of shook the House of Windsor always could rely on Her Majesty the Queen to keep calm and carry on.

"And of course this time with the latest IED explosions that have been happening, it's happening at a time of the Queen's much more perilous health and a time which is really the twilight of her reign. So that adds much more of a sort of high-stakes edge to the situation at the moment."

In an interview last month during the Invictus Games, Harry sat down with Today host, Hoda Kotb and shared details of his quick visit to the UK where he met his father, Prince Charles and his grandmother the Queen.

When Kotb asked how the Queen was, the duke replied, "Being with her, it was great.

"It was just so nice to see her, you know, she's on great form, she's always got a great sense of humour with me and I'm making sure she's protected and got the right people around her."

He went on to say he has a "really special relationship" with his grandmother adding, "We talk about things that she can't talk about with anyone else."

His comments quickly gained attention from media and royal experts including Daniela Elser from News.com who called the comments "Harry's lowest move yet".