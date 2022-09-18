Courtiers are keen for Prince George to be at the funeral in some capacity, if only to reassure the nation of the order of succession. Photo / AP

The Prince and Princess of Wales are "considering" taking Prince George to Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Prince William and his wife Catherine have reportedly been asked by advisors to take their eldest son - who is now second in line to the throne behind his father - to the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday evening (NZT) but they have yet to agree to having the nine-year-old join them.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Courtiers are keen for Prince George to be at the funeral in some capacity, if only to reassure the nation of the order of succession."

Another source added: "It's currently under discussion. No decision has been made yet."

None of the couple's three children have been seen in public since the Queen died on September 8, but on Friday, Savannah Phillips, 11, Isla Phillips, 10, Mia Tindall, eight, and four-year-old Lena Tindall joined their parents, Peter Phillips, and Zara and Mike Tindall, at Westminster Hall to witness their grandmother Princess Anne stand vigil over her mother's coffin alongside her three brothers, King Charles and Princes Andrew and Edward.

None of William and Kate's three children have been seen in public since the Queen died. Photo / AP

Last week, William - who also has Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis with his wife - admitted walking in a ceremonial procession that took the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to her lying in state had been "challenging" and "brought back a few memories" of the time when he and brother Prince Harry had walked behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, 25 years ago.

The Prince of Wales was just 15 at the time, while his younger brother was 12, and William previously said it was "one of the hardest things" he had "ever done".

Harry previously said: "I don't think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances."