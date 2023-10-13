Voyager 2023 media awards

Robert Lord Diaries: Kiwi playwright’s explicit and revealing 1980s New York tales

By David Herkt
9 mins to read
Kiwi playwright Robert Lord. Photo / MS-1907/005, Hocken Collections.

Robert Lord was one of New Zealand’s first internationally successful playwrights. David Herkt talks to the editors of his explicit and revealing 1980s New York diaries.

“Jay came around this afternoon and we played Scrabble

