RJ's licorice recalled after using lead-contaminated sugar

RJ's Black Knight Medley 500g Licorice product. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

Confectionery brand RJ's has been affected by a recent major recall of sugar, leading to it issuing its own recall of licorice.

The recall affects the Black Knight Medley 500g Licorice product sold between October 26 and November 5. The specific batch is B560 and had a best before date of October 26, 2022.

The company said the molasses used to make the licorice contained the same raw sugar and soft brown sugar that was recently the subject of another recall because of low-level lead contamination.

It also said this was a precautionary measure and the immediate food safety risk was low if customers had already consumed it.

However, people are advised not to eat it if they have not yet, and they can return it to the retailer for a full refund.

The recall may also cause a shortage of the licorice product over the coming weeks, but stock levels should return to normal in time for Christmas, the company said.