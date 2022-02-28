Mark Latham labelled the comment as "insulting, elitist and sneering". Photo / Getty Images

A former relief principal at a NSW high school has sparked a formal investigation after a comment that "better breeding" would improve students' grades.

The comment from the ex-Lithgow High School worker was recorded in a high-level meeting on September 7, 2020 between Department of Education bureaucrats on how to improve HSC results.

NSW One Nation MP Mark Latham discovered the comment following a parliamentary call for documents on School Excellence Policy, and has slammed the suggestion as "disturbing".

"It is the most insulting, elitist, sneering comment," Latham told news.com.au.

"It's an insult to the working class community of Lithgow."

The document was from of a sample of 10 schools out of 22,000 submitted to the parliament.

"It is disturbing that it was found out of such a small sample," Mr Latham said.

Notes from the meeting show the comment was made in response to the question: "What will it take to move students from Band 4 to Band 5 in each HSC course?"

"Better breeding" was the first response, followed by a suggestion that students take the correct maths course for their level.

While the document does not state who made the derogatory comment, a NSW Education spokeswoman said to The Daily Telegraph that the comment had been made by a relieving principal at Lithgow High School, who is no longer in that role or teaching in any capacity.

"The Department unreservedly apologises for the comment, which was inappropriate and doesn't reflect the standards we expect of our principals," she said.

It has been revealed that the relieving principal is still employed by the Education Department in another capacity.

The meeting documents show the "elitist" comment was the first recorded. Photo / Supplied

"How could the director of education allow this person to remain in the department or to hold any position going forward?" Latham said.

"What does it say about the leader [of the meeting] that it was recorded as a serious contribution?"

Latham questioned whether the focus of improving students' grades was where it needed to be. He suggested oftentimes the focus is on increasing the number of students in the top two bands, leaving those who struggled academically out in the cold.

"We need to lift students who are underperforming … you're starting at the wrong end."

Latham said he will be raising the issue further at the Budget estimates hearing on Wednesday.