Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Relationship experts share their tips on what makes a marriage last

By Susan Shapiro
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

What makes a relationship last? Photo / Getty Images

What makes a relationship last? Photo / Getty Images

Advice includes: Love your spouse as they are, not who you hope they’ll be. Talk about sex. Don’t try to win arguments.

I’m an amateur matchmaker who doesn’t charge for my services. I’ve set up 30 couples who ended up marrying, and I was paid back with the good karma

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save