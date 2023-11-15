Caramelised pineapple slices with coconut labne. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Soon, the pleasures of summer stone fruit and berries will be upon us. I can see the apricots and cherries already starting to plump up on the trees in the orchard, but for now, I will be content with the first strawberries of the season, the last of the citrus and kiwis, and the mangoes and pineapple from the tropics (it’s mango season in Australia right now and the fruit is superb). With all these beautiful fruits, late spring desserts take on so many luscious forms.

Pouring hot toffee (heat sugar with a splash of water until it turns a deeply golden liquid caramel) over sliced oranges, strawberries, kiwis, or pineapple, (or a mix of these tangy fruits), is a simple way to elevate any acidic fresh fruit. After about an hour the toffee will start to dissolve, creating rich citrusy caramel juices with some undissolved shards of brittle toffee providing a delicious crunch. Syllabub is another wonderful dessert for this time of the year. It was popular during the 16th and 19th centuries but has undergone a recent revival. Traditionally made with whipped cream, sugar and cider or white wine, syllabub is such a simple thing to put together and a great way to instantly smarten up a punnet of strawberries or other fruit. My mother made her syllabub with whipped cream, lots of icing sugar (1/2 cup icing sugar per 300ml cream), the juice of a juicy lemon (to taste) and a generous splash of sherry. I usually make mine with white rum instead of sherry and add the juice and the juice and zests of orange and lime for a more tropical flavour. A handful of chopped glace ginger makes an excellent garnish here.

Strawberries, gooseberries, rhubarb, and other tangy later-season fruit like apricots, all make wonderful fools. Stew the fruit (you can leave the strawberries raw or cook them lightly) with some sugar (you’ll need more than you think for gooseberries and rhubarb as these fruits are both mouth-puckeringly sour), chill the puree and then fold through an equal volume of chilled cream, whipped to soft peaks, adjusting the sweetness with icing sugar as needed. On Instagram Frankie Gaw (@littlefatboyfrankie) makes a fabulous dessert with frozen strawberries, grating them with a microplane into a bowl like shaved ice, and topping with a drizzle of sweetened condensed milk, chopped peanuts, black sesame seeds and a mint leaf (this would also be great with frozen pineapple or mango). Pan-frying slices of pineapple or mango in a little butter and sugar delivers a wonderful caramelised flavour, add a little rum for an instant sauce and serve with vanilla icecream.

With desserts this good, you won’t want spring to end!

Strawberry Parfait

When strawberries are in season I often make up a bulk quantity of the sauce and freeze in 2 cup portions so I can whip together this dessert at a later date. A little orange blossom water brings out the flavour of the strawberries and adds an elusive floral quality. You can buy it at speciality food stores.

Ready in 20 minutes plus chilling

Serves 6

2 punnets (500g) strawberries, hulled and coarsely chopped, plus optional 6 large berries for garnish

½ cup sugar

1 Tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp orange blossom water or 1 tsp vanilla extract

500 ml cream, chilled

TO SERVE

Fresh strawberries or crumbed sweet biscuits, toasted thread coconut or praline (see below)

Heat berries in a medium pot with sugar, lemon juice and orange blossom water or vanilla, stirring to dissolve sugar. As soon as the mixture comes to a simmer, remove from heat, whizz to a puree in a food processor or with a hand wand mixer, cover and chill for at least 30 minutes. It can be prepared ahead to this stage and chilled for up to a week until needed, or frozen.

To serve, whip cream to soft peaks, then fold in half the chilled berry puree. Divide a third of this mixture between 8 small jars or glasses, then divide half the remaining strawberry puree over the top. Divide another third of the cream mixture between the jars or glasses, then the last of the strawberry puree followed by the last of the cream mixture. Sprinkle with crumbed sweet biscuits, coconut or praline and serve immediately.

Lemon Posset with Sweet Spiced Pastry Twists

The posset is another old-fashioned dessert that has found favour again in recent years. It’s one of those fabulous desserts that has everyone thinking you’ve gone to a lot of trouble when in fact you haven’t. It needs at least 4 hours in the fridge to fully set. The pastry twists are an optional addition, this dessert is also delicious served topped with fresh sliced strawberries, mango, kiwifruit, pineapple etc.

Ready in 20 mins + chilling

Serves 6-8

600 ml cream

2/3 cup sugar

100 mls strained lemon juice

Sweet spiced pastry twists (optional, to serve), see below

1 sheet flaky pastry

2 Tbsp sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp ground cloves

To make the posset bring cream and sugar in a medium pot over a medium heat. Boil (it will bubble up a lot) stirring, until sugar dissolves, then reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice. Divide between 6-8 small cups, glasses, or ramekins and chill until set (about 4 hours). Serve with fresh fruit and accompany with sweet spiced pastry twists.

Sweet Spiced Pastry Twists

1 sheet flaky pastry

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 Tbsp sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp ground cloves

Line a baking tray with baking paper and preheat oven to 200C . Place pastry on a board, brush with beaten egg. Combine sugar and spices and sprinkle evenly over buttered pastry. Cut finger wide strips. Twist pastry 4-5 times to form spirals and place on prepared baking tray.

Bake until golden and crisp, 10-12 minutes. Allow to cool before serving. If not using at once store in an airtight container. They will keep for 2-3 days and can be refreshed in a medium oven for 5 minutes if they start to soften.

Caramelised Pineapple Slices with Coconut Labne

Made with coconut yoghurt, lime and grated palm sugar, this tropical labne is divine with grilled pineapple. It needs 8-12 hours to thicken.

Ready in 30 mins + chilling

Serves 4

1 pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into 8 rings or 8 canned pineapple rings

2 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp honey

¼ cup rum (optional)

Coconut Labne

2 cups coconut yoghurt

Zest of 1 lime, finely grated

1 Tbsp grated palm sugar or soft brown sugar

TO SERVE (optional)

½ recipe praline (see below) or toasted coconut flakes

Make the coconut labne up to 24 hours before you plan to use it (if you leave it longer it gets too firm and will need to be softened with a little water). Line a sieve with a piece of muslin or a clean jiffy cloth. Mix yoghurt with zest and sugar. Place in sieve over a bowl to catch the liquid that drains off. Chill for at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours.

When ready to serve, heat a large, heavy-based grill pan or frying pan and cook pineapple over a medium-high heat until the pineapple starts to caramelise (1-2 minutes each side). Transfer to a serving platter or individual plates. Add butter and honey to the frying pan, and stir over a medium heat until butter is melted (about 2 minutes). Add rum, if using, and light with a match to burn off alcohol. Drizzle pan sauce over pineapple and top with a spoonful of labne. Serve with praline or coconut, if desired.

Praline

Praline is such a useful topping and will keep in a sealed jar for weeks

Ready in 15 minutes

2½ cups praline crumb

1 cup shelled nuts, e.g. almonds, pistachios, macadamias, etc

1 cup sugar

¼ cup water, plus extra for brushing

Line an oven tray with baking paper and arrange 1 cup shelled nuts in a single layer in the centre. Place 1 cup sugar and ¼ cup water in a small pot over a medium-high heat, gently swirling from time to time, until sugar has dissolved. Increase heat and boil over a high heat without stirring until mixture turns a golden caramel colour (about 6 minutes). Run a wet pastry brush around the inside of the pot from time to time to stop the mixture from crystallising. Pour the hot toffee over the nuts, ensuring all nuts are coated. Leave to set fully (15-20 minutes). To serve, break into shards or whizz to a coarse crumb in a food processor. It keeps for weeks in an airtight container and is a versatile topping or garnish for any sweet dessert.





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Strawberry parfait)

Pegasus Bay Encore Noble Riesling 2017 ($45)

Elevate this fruit-saturated, creamy, champion performer of a pudding into the strawberry stratosphere by pairing it with one of the most magical dessert wines in all the motu. A wine that’s a masterclass in botrytis brilliance. Richly golden and glossy and bursting with intense citrus, candied fruits, caramel and toffee-drizzled peaches around an orange marmalade core. It’s incredibly luxurious, soothing and beautifully balanced. An absolute star and perfection with parfait. pegasusbay.com

(Lemon posset with spiced pastry twists)

Mumm Central Otago Blanc de Noirs NV ($60)

If you were thinking there wasn’t much good news out there in newspaperland, fret not. Firstly, what’s not to love about a lemon posset? I mean it even sounds like a fun thing. “C’mon kids, picnic time, let get possetting! Hoo-rah!” And you do not get hips like mine without ingesting an excellent selection of pastry over the years. You also cannot help but get a little tickle in your nethers at the thought of enjoying all that with a glass of gloriously creamy, delicately citrusy, finely tuned, nougat-nuanced methode traditionnelle from Maison G.H. Mumm. The famous French Champagne house has collaborated with local Pernod-Ricard winemaker Jamie Marfell to create a sparkling wine from 100 per cent Central Otago pinot noir for the first time. Layered with lemon shortbread, cashew characters and showing a stylishly refreshing structure, it’s a fizzicly perfect specimen to sip. Glengarrywines.co.nz

(Grilled pineapple with coconut labne)

No.8 Distillery Pineapple Rum Elixir 700ml ($90)

Dunedin-based French distiller Julien Delavoie has been quietly working on this ridiculously delicious recipe for the last 23 years and it’s finally in a gorgeously groovy bottle and ready to rumble. Matured for six months in a Sauterne cask, this limited edition 38 per cent abv elixir is made with real pineapple, cassia bark and vanilla pods and the result is a decadently delicious, tropictastic triumph to sip. It conjures up images of upper-class pirates, yo ho ho’ing over plates of this pineapple and coconutty concoction and hoisting nipperkins of this sweet, sticky treat to their lips. Oooh aaarrrrgh. No8distillery.com