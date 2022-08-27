Tender glazed lamb shanks. Photo / David Loftus

Good food doesn't have to be complicated. Jamie Oliver's latest cookbook, One: Simple One-Pan Wonders, includes more than 120 recipes using just eight budget-friendly ingredients or fewer, cooked in one pan - meaning minimal prep time and washing up. Here's a taster of some super easy, tasty meal-time magic

Chicken & mushroom puff pie. Photo / David Loftus

CHICKEN & MUSHROOM PUFF PIE

Serves 4

Peppery greens, mustard, spring onions & a crispy pastry lid

500g free-range, skinless, boneless, chicken thighs

Olive oil

1 bunch of spring onions

320g mixed mushrooms

320g sheet of ready-rolled puff pastry

600ml semi-skimmed milk

1 heaped Tbsp plain flour

1 Tbsp wholegrain mustard

80g mixed bag of watercress, spinach & rocket

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Chop the chicken into 3cm chunks and place in a 30cm non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, stirring regularly.

2. Trim the spring onions, chop into 1cm lengths and add to the pan. Trim and tear in the mushrooms. Cook for 10 minutes, or until golden, stirring regularly.

3. Meanwhile, unroll the pastry sheet on its paper and score a 3cm border around the edge (don't cut all the way through), then very lightly score a large criss-cross pattern across the inner section. Brush with a little milk, then place the pastry, still on its paper, directly on the middle shelf of the oven to cook for 17 minutes, or until golden, risen and cooked through.

4. Stir the flour into the pan for 1 minute, then gradually stir in the milk. Simmer on a medium heat until the pastry is done, stirring occasionally, and loosening with extra splashes of milk, if needed. Turn the heat off, stir through the mustard and half of the leaves, then season to perfection.

5. Remove the pastry from the oven, leave to cool slightly, then transfer to a serving board, discarding the paper. Use a sharp knife to cut round the border, cutting through the top few layers of pastry only. Use a fish slice to carefully lift up and remove the inner section (like a lid), leaving a layer of pastry at the bottom. Pile in the remaining leaves and filling, then put the lid back on, slice and serve.

GO VEGE: Simply ditch the chicken and ramp up the mushrooms

Tender glazed lamb shanks. Photo / David Loftus

TENDER GLAZED LAMB SHANKS

Serves: 4 Prep: 12 minutes Cook: 2 hours

Sweet peppers, new potatoes, olives, garlic & parsley

4 higher-welfare lamb shanks (roughly 400g each)

Olive oil

1 bulb of garlic

6 mixed-colour peppers

1 lemon

800g baby new potatoes

8 black olives, stone in

Red wine vinegar

1 tsp runny honey

½ a bunch of flat-leaf parsley (15g)

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place a large deep casserole pan on a high heat. Season the lamb shanks with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then fry in 1 tablespoon of olive oil, turning until browned all over.

2. Meanwhile, halve the unpeeled garlic bulb across the middle and tear up the peppers into big chunks, discarding the seeds and stalks. Add both to the pan, then use a speed-peeler to add the lemon peel in strips.

3. Go in with the potatoes, halving any larger ones, then squash, destone and add the olives, also stirring in a splash of liquor from their jar. Mix together well, cover, then transfer to the oven for 1 hour.

4. Mix up again, and cook uncovered for another hour, or until the lamb is tender. Remove from the oven.

5. Mash the soft garlic cloves into the stew, discarding the skins, then season to perfection with salt, pepper and a thimble of red wine vinegar. Brush the honey over the lamb, then pick over the parsley leaves, and serve.

GO VEGE: Simply swap the lamb for quarters of scrubbed celeriac, treating it in exactly the same way, and chuck in a jar of drained chickpeas.

Garlic mushroom tagliatelle. Photo / David Loftus

GARLIC MUSHROOM TAGLIATELLE

Serves 1 Total time: 8 minutes

Thyme, crushed walnuts, peppery rocket, curds & parmesan



125g fresh lasagne sheets

80g oyster mushrooms

1 clove of garlic

10g parmesan cheese

Olive oil

2 sprigs of thyme

4 shelled unsalted walnut halves

1 heaped Tbsp cottage cheese

1 handful of rocket

Extra virgin olive oil, optional

1. Boil the kettle. Cut the lasagne sheets lengthways into 1cm strips to make tagliatelle.

2. Put a 28cm frying pan on a high heat and dry fry the mushrooms as it heats up. Peel and finely slice the garlic. Finely grate the parmesan. Once the mushrooms are lightly charred, add a little drizzle of olive oil to the pan with the garlic, strip in the thyme leaves, then crumble in the walnuts.

3. When the garlic is lightly golden, scatter the pasta into the pan. Carefully pour in enough boiling kettle water to just cover the pasta – about 300ml. Let it bubble away for 4 minutes, or until the pasta has absorbed most of the water and you've got a nice sauce, stirring regularly and loosening with an extra splash of water, if needed.

4. Stir in the parmesan, cottage cheese and rocket, keeping everything moving, then season to perfection. Finish with a kiss of extra virgin olive oil, if you like.



One by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2022 One). Photography by David Loftus. RRP $65