A thrifty mum has revealed a hack that revives old vegetables in just a few hours. Photo / Getty Images

A thrifty mum has revealed a hack that revives old vegetables in just a few hours. Photo / Getty Images

With cost-of-living prices reaching an all-time high, vegetables are also becoming expensive items to add to our supermarket trollies.

Thankfully one woman has revealed a way to make the most of your winter perishables. A thrifty mum from Queensland, known only as Caroline, took to Facebook to share a simple hack that will revive old vegetables overnight.

Daily Mail reported the mum posted in a Facebook group called Simple Savers where she shared the hack with others looking to economise.

"Last night, I found an extremely floppy cauliflower in our second fridge," she said adding, "It was a couple of weeks old, but I then remembered a tip from Flo Bjelke-Petersen."

Flo Bjelke-Petersen was the high-profile wife of Queensland's longest-serving premier who was renowned for her country-style cooking and recipes.

The Queensland mum went on to reveal, "The tip was just to soak vegetables in water overnight to refresh them."

Shocked at the simplicity of the fact she then cut up and placed the cauliflower in a bowl of water later saying, "I gave it a go and woke up to fresh cauliflower!"

She simply soaks her vegetables in a bowl of water overnight to refresh them. Photo / Getty Images

The woman said she highly recommends the culinary trick and others agreed as it was quickly shared across the social media platform by people who were also shocked at how easy it is to revive vegetables they initially thought had seen better days.

One woman said, "That's very clever," adding, "They're too dear to waste - and I think fresh fruit and veg prices might get worse again because of the flooding."

Another admitted the trick works great if you buy vegetables that are marked down because they are "nearing the end".

"I cut the bottom ends off my celery and stand in cold water for a few hours, like a bunch of flowers, and they are nice and crisp again," one person replied.

Meanwhile, another member of the group offered a different hack and said, "I use veggies that look half dead to make the best soup," claiming, "Vegetable flavour is the best just before they are unusable!"