Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Watch Platinum Jubilee Pageant live

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, and Catherine Middleton watch a flypast during Trooping the Colour in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

After three days full of lavish celebrations for her Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, we have arrived at arguably the most ambitious: the Jubilee Pageant.

This morning sees 10,000 performers, gymnasts, creatives and even dragons, from every corner of the Commonwealth all converging on Buckingham Palace. The delicate timing of the event means there will be no time for a dress rehearsal, despite being live-streamed to most of the Royal family and an estimated one billion viewers.

The Jubilee website explains how the celebration will kick off with the chiming of the Bells of Westminister Abbey, just as they did on Coronation Day. This will mark the beginning of a procession of marching bands, circus acts and even a gigantic Dragon puppet all taking to the streets to "celebrate Her Majesty's unwavering duty, love of the natural world and dedication to the Commonwealth."

The parade will also feature the "River of Hope", a procession made up of two hundred silk flags meant to emulate a flowing river. Primary and secondary school children were invited to draw pictures of their "hopes and aspirations for the planet over the next 70 years" and the best creations were transferred onto the flags.

Following the parade, the live performance will bring to life iconic moments from the Queen's reign and showcase how much our society has changed over the past 70 years. Well-known celebrities, military personnel, and key workers are all expected to appear in the show.

Pageant co-chairman Nicholas Coleridge said the Jubilee "will be something of a reopening ceremony for the United Kingdom, following a period of uncertainty and hardship, a catalysing moment of unity and fun".

Event organisers say the Pageant will be one of the biggest events held in the UK for decades and is rumoured to have cost over £10 million pounds (NZ$19.1 million) to privately fund.

Today's events mark the conclusion of the Queen's Jubilee which was commemorated with a four-day holiday extravaganza and events including a concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday. Thousands of street parties took place nationwide, repeating a tradition that began with the Queen's coronation in 1953.

The jubilee gave many people — even those indifferent to the monarchy — a chance to reflect on the state of the nation and the huge changes that have taken place during Elizabeth's reign.

Former UK Prime Minister John Major, one of the 14 prime ministers during the Queen's reign, said the monarch's stoic presence had helped steer the country over the decades.

"The Queen has represented our better selves for over 70 years," he told the BBC.

In a written jubilee message, the Queen thanked people in Britain and across the Commonwealth involved in organising the celebrations. This country does like a good party.

"I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions," Elizabeth said. "I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."