The monarchy is about to change "dramatically", according to a lead royal historian.

Speaking to Page Six, Hugo Vickers, a historian who has extensively covered the royal family, said Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be shadowed with urgency.

"If you think about it, this will be the last really huge time to celebrate the Queen publicly and thank her."

He added: "This has been an extraordinary golden age that she has presided over and things will change dramatically at a certain point, so I think these few days will be really important. Everyone must get out and celebrate her."

Jubilee events to mark Her Majesty's historic 70 years on the throne begin on Thursday June 2 and run through to Sunday June 5.

Vickers went on to acknowledge Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet will be present at the jubilee celebrations and said he hoped they will do everything they can to not steal the Queen's thunder.

"I would like to hope that it will all be focused on her. The fewer distractions there are, the better, frankly".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as Prince Andrew will be excluded from the balcony appearance. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after the palace released a statement revealing only working members of the royal family will be allowed to take their place on the palace balcony for the traditional appearance.

This means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew will be excluded from the event.

"As a mother and grandmother, the Queen takes one view of her family, which is slightly separate from what she's told to do as the Queen," Vickers said.

Vickers' prediction of a "dramatically" changing monarchy comes amid Queen Elizabeth's recent health and mobility issues.

Her Majesty attended the Chelsea Flower Show earlier this week for a royal preview before the official opening but she didn't turn heads because of her striking fuchsia coat.

The Daily Mail has reported the Queen was all smiles as she arrived in a luxury buggy after a last-minute decision was made for her to attend the event.

It's the first time in almost a decade the Queen has been seen arriving at a public royal engagement in a buggy.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman told the Daily Mail "adjustments have been made for the Queen's comfort".

The Queen was all smiles as she arrived in a luxury buggy after a last-minute decision was made for her to attend the event. Photo / Getty Images

While she's still mentally alert and continuing to carry out virtual engagements, it's now understood the palace will no longer announce whether she will attend an event in person until the day. It will instead be assumed that Prince Charles, 73, will take her place as he has been doing for quite some time.

The Queen's inner circle and close family members have rallied around her; daughter Anne and daughters-in-law Camilla and Sophie keep a close eye on her.

Disgraced Prince Andrew remains her favourite and a regular visitor, and the Queen increasingly turns to Charles to represent her.

It remains to be seen how many jubilee events the Queen will be able to attend.