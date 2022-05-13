Queen Elizabeth is giving the public a glimpse into her personal jewellery box to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen is giving the public a rare glimpse into her jewellery box, and a piece of New Zealand has made a surprise appearance.

According to news outlet People, as part of Her Majesty's historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Queen Elizabeth has loaned several pieces of jewellery to the Royal Collection Trust for their exhibit, which will run at various royal palaces over the UK summer.

The dazzling collection may hold special interest for New Zealanders because the 96-year-old monarch has decided to include her New Zealand silver fern brooch, last on Kiwi shores when the Queen loaned it to Kate for her tour with Prince William in 2014.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing the New Zealand silver fern Brooch during her tour of NZ in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

An element of mystery surrounds the origins of the brooch.

According to reports from the time, the Queen was gifted the diamond-studded piece in 1953 as a Christmas gift from "The Women of Auckland". Further details of this group are unknown.

In 2014 when the brooch returned to Aotearoa the Herald contacted a spokeswoman for Government House in Wellington. She said she understood it was a gift for Her Majesty bought after a fundraising effort by a committee of Auckland women's organisations. However, the spokeswoman did not have any specific details about the purchase.

Queen Elizabeth II wearing the New Zealand silver fern Brooch. Photo / Getty Images

The Herald later contacted several women's groups in Auckland who were unable to confirm whether they had played a part in organising the piece of jewellery as a gift for Her Majesty.

Alongside the special New Zealand brooch, other items in the Royal Collection Trust exhibit include the Queen's majestic Coronation dress and purple silk velvet Robe of Estate. The dress was designed by Norman Hartnell and will be on display alongside five brooches that represent Commonwealth emblems while additionally complimenting the floral emblems embroidered by hand onto the dress.

Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation Dress and Robe in exhibition in Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

Her Majesty's world-famous Diamond Diadem will also make an appearance when the RCT collection showcases at Buckingham Palace. The impressive crown is made up of 1333 immaculately cut diamonds, two rows of pearls and diamonds set in the form of a rose, a thistle and two shamrocks which serve as a representation of England, Scotland and Ireland.

The Diamond Diadem will be accompanied by official portraits of the Queen taken just a few weeks after the monarch's accession by British portrait photographer Dorothy Wilding.

The Queen's famous Diamond Diadem crown will be on display at Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

Placed near the crown will be the Queen's Delhi Durbar necklace which she inherited the year of her coronation in 1953. The eye-catching necklace was passed down to the monarch and was originally owned by Queen Mary's grandmother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen's Delhi Durbar Necklace. Photo / Getty Images

The collection will be on display from July 22 to October 2 as part of Buckingham Palace's summer opening.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee comes during ongoing fears for her health and a new rule issued by the Palace stating her attendance at any event will not be decided until the day and, no matter what, she won't go along alone.

It's alleged an "insider" told the Mail on Sunday: "The assumption must now be that the Queen will not be present at events. If Her Majesty does attend, it will be decided on the day and she will be accompanied by another member of the royal family."

The announcement follows a series of health issues suffered by the Queen, most notably since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, last April at the age of 99.

She sprained her back and was seen using a cane to help her walk at events late last year.

But she later walked unaided at a service to remember Prince Philip in March.

She also suffered a bout of Covid, but stoically continued with royal engagements via video link.