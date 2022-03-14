The Queen has long been lauded for her work ethic and never-ending schedule, but her role is set to change dramatically. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen has long been lauded for her work ethic and never-ending schedule, but her role is set to change dramatically. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen's diary is "under review" after she was forced to pull out of yet another major royal event.

The 95-year-old monarch will not attend today's Commonwealth Day ceremony in London, after palace aides reportedly expressed concerns about Her Majesty standing for an hour.

Now, fresh reports suggest the Queen's role will never look the same again, with her public engagements to be "significantly curtailed" going forward.

A source told the Daily Mail that taxing royal events – such as investitures – will instead be attended by the Prince of Wales, Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"The Queen is still as alert, able and interested as ever but, physically, she isn't as strong as she once was, which is entirely understandable for a woman of her age," the source told the publication.

"The royal family understands the important role investitures play in recognising service and celebrating people's contribution to society and there has been a real drive to catch up on the backlog created by Covid restrictions.

"The Prince of Wales, Princess Royal and Duke of Cambridge have been leading the charge. It's easy to envisage that they will continue in that vein but I wouldn't rule out Her Majesty doing smaller or one-off investitures."

The Queen – who recently recovered from Covid-19 – is said to "regret" missing the Commonwealth event today, with Prince Charles set to take her place.

The cancellation was not caused by any new illness or ailment.

She returned to in-person events last Monday when she welcomed Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau to Windsor Castle.

The Queen shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo / AP

The Queen is said to be resting so she can attend Prince Philip's thanksgiving memorial in two weeks.

All members of the royal family are expected to attend, apart from Prince Harry, 37, who sparked anger by pulling out of Philip's ceremony over security concerns.

He is, however, set to fly from his US home to the Netherlands next month for the Invictus Games.