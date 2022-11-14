Queen's cypher to stay on UK military uniforms for years

The Prince of Wales and King Charles III are seen during the Remembrance Sunday service in London. Photo / Getty Images

British military uniforms will continue to have Queen Elizabeth II's cypher for some time despite King Charles succeeding her.

The Queen's cypher was seen on members of the armed forces, as well as King Charles and the Prince of Wales, during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London over the weekend.

The Telegraph reports the initials will eventually transfer to the King's cypher once existing supplies of the insignia run out.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson told the newspaper the switchover will be gradual for the country's 193,000 military personnel.

The King's cypher will include his initials, the Tudor Crown, and the regnal number III but he is reportedly in no hurry to include it even on his own uniform.

The Queen's cypher was spotted on the King's overcoat as he saluted at the Cenotaph on Sunday.

It's believed he will wait until after his coronation in May before changing the initials on his uniform.