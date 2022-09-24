The Queen's beloved pets were with her right until the end. Photo / AP

Two of the late Queen's beloved pets were reportedly by her deathbed in Balmoral.

The Mail on Sunday reports corgis Muick and Sandy were "with her in her room" during her final hours on September 8.

Muick, pronounced Mick, was gifted to the Queen by her son, Prince Andrew, while her granddaughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie gifted her Sandy for her 95th birthday.

She had accepted the pets on the condition that her family would have them back when she died.

The corgis also played a role during the Queen's final farewell, joining mourners greeting her coffin at Windsor Castle.

The dogs are now in the care of Prince Andrew.

The Queen owned 30 dogs during her 70-year reign. Her first Pembroke Welsh corgi, Susan, was a gift for her 18th birthday.

Animal behaviour expert Dr Roger Mugford was once hired by the Queen to help manage her pack of corgis, whose numbers had swelled to nine.

When he advised the Queen she should have fewer dogs, she reportedly said: "Dr Mugford, Prince Philip has already told me that I have too many dogs. If I wanted advice of that sort, I could have saved your fee."

Following the Queen's death earlier this month, Mugford said the animals were "psychologically so important" for her happiness.