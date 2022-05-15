The Queen walks to her seat at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle. Video / ITV

The Queen has wowed the celebrity congregation at her Platinum Jubilee Celebrations as she walked with just the minor aid of a walking stick and her son, Prince Edward, to take her seat for the festivities in honour of her 70 years on the British throne.

According to the Daily Mail along with famous guests including Dame Helen Mirren and Tom Cruise, audiences cheered as Her Majesty, dressed in a beaded grey-blue dress and diamante-studded grey shawl, stepped out of a black Range Rover and made her way to the royal box set up near Windsor Castle.

There has been much concern about the Queen's mobility recently and last month the Palace announced confirmation of her attendance at any event would not be decided until the day.

But it appeared the 96-year-old was in good health as she settled in for the event, a retrospect performance called A Gallop Through History, detailing the reign of Queen Elizabeth I through to the current Queen's coronation.

According to the Daily Mail, the production will be led by Cruise and Mirren, who will play Queen Elizabeth 1, and features 1300 performers and 500 horses.

Cruise, who is taking part in an "equestrian extravaganza" as part of the festivities, reportedly described his involvement as "a real honour and privilege" and said what the Queen has accomplished is "historic".

Tom Cruise has a leading role in the "A Gallop Through History" performance as part of the official celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee at Home Park, Windsor. Photo / Getty Images

"She has met presidents, world leaders, people from all walks of life. Not just Americans, but the world knows the dignity, devotion and kindness, that is what I have always felt about her. Someone that understands her position and has held it through a history that's just been extraordinary the past 70 years."

The Top Gun star also revealed a conversation he'd had with the late Prince Philip where he learned the duke once landed a helicopter in Buckingham Palace. "He's amazing," said Cruise.

The Queen's eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, also spoke of his mother's tenacity during the televised event:"[She has always] Coped with so many different challenges and always being there in a remarkable way."

Other guests set to pay tribute to the Queen include Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant and Dec, Dame Joan Collins, Sir David Jason and jazz singer Gregory Porter.

The performance is part of number celebrations to honour the Queen's 70-year reign. Other festivities include an airshow, derby day, a classic car run, a Platinum Jubilee pageant, afternoon tea at Sandringham, concerts at Windsor Castle and Symphony Hall in Birmingham and a Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular featuring a performance by the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.