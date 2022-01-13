Britain's Prince Andrew faces a civil sex case trial after a US judge dismissed a motion by his legal team to have the lawsuit thrown out. Photo / AP

Prince Andrew has been forced to relinquish his royal duties as he faces a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted an American woman when she was 17.

A statement from Buckingham Palace, released today, said: "With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.

"The Duke of York will continue to not undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

A federal judge in the United States earlkier ruled that Virginia Roberts Giuffre's civil sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew can proceed.

In a major blow for the royal, the judge denied "in all respects" the Duke of York's request to dismiss the case.

Roberts Giuffre has long said the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his then girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, herself recently convicted of sex trafficking, forced her into sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17.

Prince Andrew's lawyers said the case should be thrown out, citing a 2009 deal she signed with Epstein but a New York judge has ruled that the claim could be heard.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was forced to have sex with him. Photo / Supplied

Prince Andrew has consistently denied the allegations, stating that he did not participate in the sexual exploitation of minors or witness such behaviour.

Giuffre's lawyers are said to have been preparing to file evidence demands, including requesting that the prince provide medical proof that he is unable to sweat, a claim he made in his infamous BBC interview in 2019.

Prince Andrew also said he could not have met the alleged victim the day she says he did because he was at a Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey. Giuffre's lawyers want to see proof of that Pizza Express visit.

The Duke has not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit and has been reportedly staying with his mother, the Queen, at her Scottish estate, Balmoral.