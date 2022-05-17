Research finds the Parliament protest was unlike anything seen before, NZ prepares to hit another grim Covid milestone and what a change in Government across the ditch could mean for us in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise visit yesterday to a train station in central London to see a newly completed underground line named in her honour.

The 96-year-old monarch, who has reduced most of her public engagements, appeared at Paddington Station and beamed as she unveiled a plaque stating she officially opened the Elizabeth Line. The new east-west train line is due to open to the public on May 24.

Calling the event "a happy development," Buckingham Palace said "the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend."

Queen Elizabeth II looks thrilled to unveil a plaque to mark the Elizabeth line's official opening at Paddington station in London. Photo / AP

The queen, who wore a sunshine yellow outfit with matching hat, walked slowly as she toured the station with a cane in hand, and she was seen smiling as she met with train workers.

The queen was also given an Oyster card and shown how to use it on a ticket machine. She was joined by her youngest son, Prince Edward, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the official visit.

"We're all incredibly touched and moved and grateful to her Majesty for coming to open the Elizabeth Line today," Johnson said. "It was fantastic to see her."

Organisers of the event at Paddington Station were told there was a possibility the 96-year-old monarch may attend. Photo / AP

The appearance is the queen's first one outside the Windsor area, where she resides, since the monarch attended a memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip at central London's Westminster Abbey seven weeks ago.

The monarch made her first public appearance in weeks on Friday when she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show, watching her beloved equines perform. On Sunday, she looked relaxed as the guest of honour at an equestrian show near Windsor attended by celebrities, including Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren.

The Queen attended a Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle on Sunday. Photo / AP

Her public appearances are being closely watched as Britain prepares to celebrate the monarch's 70 years on the throne with four days of Platinum Jubilee festivities June 2-5.

Last week, she asked her son and heir to the throne Prince Charles to preside over the state opening of Parliament and deliver the Queen's Speech, which lays out the government's legislative program.

Palace officials have said she is experiencing "episodic mobility problems" in recent months and has difficulties moving around.

- AP