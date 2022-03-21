William and Kate are in Belize on their Caribbean tour, with their next stop being Jamaica on Tuesday. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge face a protest in Jamaica amid claims that the Queen has "perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in history".

The couple are due to fly to the island on Tuesday, following a visit to ancient Mayan ruins in Belize on Monday as they continue an eight-day Caribbean tour.

A demonstration will be staged near the British High Commission in Kingston on Tuesday morning.

It will be the second protest the couple have faced within days. Their first major engagement in Belize had to be cancelled due to a protest over indigenous rights near the Akte il HA Cacao Farm in the village of Indian Creek, where campaigners spoke of the royal tour's "colonial overtones".

The protest in Jamaica, organised by the Advocates Network, a human rights coalition of activists and equalities organisations, will call for an apology and compensation from the crown in keeping with Jamaica's upcoming 60th anniversary of independence.

Co-organiser Nora Blake told The Independent: "It is important as we turn 60 years old as an independent nation that we stand as 'adults' on solid ethical, moral and human justice grounds to say to Britain, who was once our 'parent', that you have done wrong in enriching yourselves off of chattel slavery and colonialism.

"Morally this requires an apology, and it is only just that reparations be made. Many precedents have been set for this.

"Today we are setting the conversation of our future generations, for them to have something to build a brighter future."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the Festival of Garifuna Culture in Hopkins, Belize, on Sunday. Photo / Getty Images

Severing ties with the British monarchy

The protest highlights the state of flux in which many island nations find themselves as they increasingly debate whether to follow Barbados in severing ties with the British monarchy.

Many Commonwealth realms have indicated that it is time to end the long history of association with Britain as a colonial power.

In December, Andrew Holness, the Jamaican prime minister, said there was "no question that Jamaica has to become a republic".

Just last month, his government further signalled its intention, as governor-general Sir Patrick Allen outlined its plans for the next fiscal year, outlining a new review of Jamaica's constitution and "the process to shift Jamaica's status as a constitutional monarchy".

In Jamaica, the Duke and Duchess are expected to highlight the nation's sporting and musical heritage, paying tribute to the legacy of Bob Marley. They will also visit a teacher training college, allowing the Duchess to discuss her work on early childhood, and Spanish Town Hospital, founded in the year the Queen ascended the throne.

Protesters call for an apology

An open letter reportedly backed by a coalition of 100 CEOs, politicians, solicitors, activists, doctors, musicians and creatives calls for an apology and reparations for chattel slavery reparations.

It says: "We will not participate in your Platinum Jubilee celebrations. We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind.

"We are of the view that an apology for British crimes against humanity, including but not limited to, the exploitation of the indigenous people of Jamaica, the transatlantic trafficking of Africans, the enslavement of Africans, indentureship and colonialisation, is necessary to begin a process of healing, forgiveness, reconciliation and compensation."

The Cambridges were on Monday due to visit ancient Mayan ruins deep in the heartland of Belize.

William and Kate are due to visit ancient Mayan ruins deep in the heartland of Belize on Monday. Photo / Getty Images

They will tour Caracol, an archaeological site in the jungle in the Chiquibul Forest which was once the hub of life in the foothills of the Maya Mountains and is believed to have been occupied as early as 1200 BC.

William and Kate will be given a tour of the site and have the chance to take in Caana, or sky palace, which remains the tallest man-made structure in Belize.

They will then visit the British Army Training Support Unit (BATSUB) which delivers tropical environment training to UK troops and is where Prince William spent three weeks training on his gap year in August 2000.

The last engagement of the day will see the couple attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize at the Maya ruins at Cahal Pech, near San Ignacio, where the Duke will give a speech.