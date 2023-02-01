The late Queen had a plan to help redeem her son's public image. Photo / AP

Royal sources have claimed the late Queen Elizabeth had a secret plan to help Prince Andrew return to public life.

Following the Duke of York’s sexual assault scandal and the consequential stripping of his titles, sources have claimed the late Queen had been enthusiastic about helping him return to public life and even had a plan for how he was going to do it.

Daily Mail has reported Her Majesty saw the best way for Andrew to “route back to public life” was if he devoted himself to charitable work.

The “Profumo-style” act of redemption was influenced by UK’s disgraced minister John Profumo who found favour from the public following his 1960′s affair by devoting himself to charity work.

Andrew was stripped of all his royal patronages and military titles last January following a civil lawsuit brought by one of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking victims, Virginia Giuffre. Photo / Supplied

A source close to the Royal family told the Independent, “Andrew’s mother suggested the route forward was taking on a charitable cause.”

“Other members of the family agreed and saw it as his only way to rehabilitation.”

Despite the idea being raised publicly multiple times, the Daily Mail has reported it’s the first time it has been suggested that Queen Elizabeth was in favour of the idea.

However, it seems Andrew never went through with the plan as it’s understood he has not taken up any charity role in recent years.

Critics of the proposed redemption act also raised concerns over whether any charity organisations would be in favour of being aligned with the disgraced prince.

Andrew settled a sexual assault claim made by Virginia Giuffre - a known victim of Jeffrey Epstein - in 2022 in an out-of-court multi-million-pound settlement.

While there was no admission of guilt, the Queen came under public pressure to strip her son of his patronage and bar him from using his HRH titles.

It comes amid news the prince is set to face further humiliation as Giuffre revealed she is writing a “tell-all memoir”.

Royal insiders told the New York Post that any book from Giuffre will be an embarrassment for the royal family, particularly on the heels of Prince Harry’s Spare and as King Charles — Andrew’s older brother — is preparing to celebrate his coronation on May 6.

It is not known whether Andrew will be mentioned in the book, however, other names may be published.