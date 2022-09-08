Queen Elizabeth the second has died aged 96. Confirmation has come from Buckingham Palace this morning. Her family were with her at the end. Video / NZ Herald

Queen Elizabeth II has died at 96 after an astounding 70 years of service.

The death of the much-loved monarch plunged Britain into mourning, with reports revealing large crowds are beginning to form outside the gates of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

As many lay flowers and offer sympathy to the royal family, others are taking to social media to share their tributes.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Instagram to acknowledge the news, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Paddington Bear led the tributes with a short but sweet post on Twitter, "Thank you Ma'am, for everything." The fictional character wrote.

Thank you Ma'am, for everything.

The Queen made a surprise appearance with the character during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The two shared afternoon tea, munching the Queen's very own marmalade sandwiches and joking with each other.

Lizz Truss, the recently announced Prime Minister of the UK who met with the Queen only days ago tweeted, "Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was build.

"Our country has grown and flourished under her reign.

'In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service.

"It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.

"God save the King."

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Sir Elton John – who was knighted by the Queen in 1998 - made a statement on Twitter telling fans he is "deeply saddened" to hear of Her Majesty's passing.

The iconic singer, 75, also noted that the Queen had been a "huge part" of his life from "childhood to this day" ,and concluded, "I will miss her dearly".

Helen Mirren posted a portrait of a young Queen Elizabeth admitting "I'm proud to be an Elizabethan."

Mirren portrayed the late monarch in the 2006 film The Queen, ultimately winning an Oscar for her performance.

Outspoken talk show host, Piers Morgan has also paid tribute to Her Majesty with a tweet reading, "I can't even imagine Britain without this Queen. Very unsettling day."

I can’t even imagine Britain without this Queen.

I can't even imagine Britain without this Queen.

Very unsettling day.

Victoria Beckham posted her own tribute to Her Majesty with a post on Instagram, "Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world.

"I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time."

Sir Paul McCartney who was knighted in 1997 acknowledged the Queen's passing with a post on Twitter, "God bless the Queen."

God bless Queen Elizabeth II

May she rest in peace

Long live The King



God bless Queen Elizabeth II

May she rest in peace

Long live The King

Paul McCartney

Former US president, George W. Bush posted a tribute on his social media accounts,

"Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow. Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign." - President Bush"

"Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow. Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign." - President Bush

The All Blacks took to social media to extend their thoughts and condolences to the Royal Family.

We join the world in mourning her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II and extend our thoughts and condolences to the Royal Family. Rest in Peace your majesty.

Former US President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama issued a joint statement on their social media accounts.

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty's dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time.

Barbara Streisand took to Instagram to express her upset at the Queen's passing, "She was a constant for us all. "

Cher took to Twitter to admire the Queen's "great sense of humour."

Am Sad About The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II.I Had Honor Of Meeting Her.

I Was In Long Line of Ppl

Waiting 2 Meet Her,Yet

Am Sad About The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II.I Had Honor Of Meeting Her.

I Was In Long Line of Ppl

Waiting 2 Meet Her,Yet

When She Got 2 Me,She Asked Me Pertinent Questions,& Seemed Genuinely Interested In Talking 2 Me.I'm Proud She Was a🐂& Happy She Had a Great Sense Of Humor

Musician Mick Jagger posted on Instagram, "For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there.

"In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family."

Kris Jenner posted on her social media accounts, "Rest In Peace, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Graceful, dedicated, elegant, unforgettable. Today and always we will remember her as one of the greatest leaders our world has ever seen. I send my love and condolences to the Royal Family."