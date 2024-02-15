Queen Elizabeth was said to be less than impressed with some aspects of the Sussexes' wedding. Photo / AP

A royal writer has made some surprising claims about the late Queen Elizabeth’s feelings amid her grandson Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

In her most recent book My Mother and I, Ingrid Seward delves into King Charles’ relationship with his mother, as well as the late Queen’s bonds with other members of her family, reports news.com.au.

Ahead of the couple’s 2018 wedding, there were concerns that Meghan’s father Thomas Markle Sr would be unable to walk her down the aisle, having recently undergone heart surgery. Instead, Charles, then the Prince of Wales, offered to take on the role.

Seward writes in her book that the late Queen informed Charles that she was “not comfortable” with the idea of her son taking Meghan’s father’s place and walking her down the aisle in St George’s Chapel while millions watched from all over the world.

That wasn’t the only part of the wedding day she wasn’t pleased with, according to Seward. The Queen was reportedly less than impressed with the actual ceremony, partly due to American archbishop Michael Curry’s sermon.

Bishop Curry’s message was quite different from the typical royal wedding sermon - from the content to the length and his lively, passionate delivery.

As he began drawing his message to a close, he told the congregation he was nearly finished, saying jokingly, “We gotta get y’all married”, leading to laughter including from Harry and Meghan themselves.

Seward writes that the late Queen was “like everyone else, startled by the impassioned spoutings of the American archbishop”.

Elsewhere in the book, she makes mention of the Queen’s at-times complicated relationship with her grandson.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May 2018. Photo / AP

The royal writer claims the Queen had become more and more “upset over Harry’s high-handedness”, before and after his marriage, and that the relationship between them became “quite badly damaged by it all”.

Seward also covers Princess Diana’s relationship with her son, claiming the former Princess of Wales once made an astonishing statement about the young prince.

She recalls: “Diana once told me, ‘William is very sensitive and Harry is very lively’,” before going on to claim that Diana was reportedly worried that Harry had “inherited some of his father’s more unattractive characteristics”.