Meghan Markle did not accompany Prince Harry to Balmoral after news of Queen Elizabeth II's death – and there may be a good reason why.

The 96-year-old British monarch died "peacefully" at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday evening local time, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.

Senior royals rushed to Aberdeenshire ahead of her death, where they were expected to stay overnight, with 37-year-old grandson Harry pictured arriving separately, reportedly missing seeing his grandmother before she passed away.

He was photographed in the back seat of a car by himself, while his wife Meghan, 41, remained in London. This came despite a spokesperson for the Sussexes earlier saying that they would travel to Scotland together following news of the Queen's declining health.

The BBC's royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell offered a reason for the seemingly last-minute change of plans, saying on-air: "She [Meghan] might not be terribly warmly welcomed, to be perfectly candid about it."

Royals rush to Queen's side

Earlier on Thursday local time, Buckingham Palace issued a rare statement about the Queen's declining health.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the palace said in the statement.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

All of the Queen's four children – Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58 – arrived at Balmoral shortly before her death was announced. (Charles and Anne were already in Scotland at the time.)

Her grandson Prince William, 40, who becomes the new heir to the throne, also rushed to be by his grandmother's side and was pictured driving the car with Andrew, Edward and his wife Sophie.

The Range Rover carrying the royals was seen pulling into Balmoral Castle about 5pm local time. The Queen's death was announced at 6.30pm.

At the time of the initial statement, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the duo were also heading to Scotland. But a few short hours later, Meghan was no longer said to be joining.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry arrived nearly an hour-and-a-half after the announcement of the Queen's death was made by Buckingham Palace.

He was scheduled to be a special guest at the WellChild Awards tonight in London with Meghan, as part of their short Europe tour this week, however, the pair will no longer be attending.

Meanwhile, William's wife, Kate Middleton, 40, also did not head to Balmoral, instead staying at their new home in Windsor with the couple's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who had just attended the first day at their new school.

Kate was photographed leaving by car to pick up the children from Lambrook School in Windsor.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen did spend some quality time together a few weeks ago when the family stayed at Balmoral Castle as per royal summer tradition.

The palace announced in a statement at 6.30pm Thursday (UK time): "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The Sussexes have since updated their Archewell website to reflect the news, paying tribute to Her Majesty with a banner that reads: "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

A 10-day mourning period is now under way, with the Queen's body to be transported to London on Saturday before a state funeral will be held in coming days.