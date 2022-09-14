Prince Harry, the Earl of Snowdon, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William follow the bearer party. Photo / Jacob King, Pool via AP

Prince Harry, the Earl of Snowdon, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William follow the bearer party. Photo / Jacob King, Pool via AP

Turns out there's a reason why Meghan Markle did not travel in the same car as the Princess of Wales to Westminster Hall.

Royal rankings forced the Duchess of Sussex to drive separately from Kate Middleton as the royals proceeded behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace.

Instead, Meghan, 41, rode in a car with Prince Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Kate, 40, travelled with Queen Consort Camilla, because she is now titled the Princess of Wales and is married to the first in line to the throne, Prince William.

Queen Consort Camilla, the Princess of Wales, Sophie the Countess of Wessex and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex. Photo / AP

They arrived separately while King Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward all walked behind the Queen's coffin.

Brothers William and Harry walked side by side, in the same position as when their mother Princess Diana died in 1997.

Royal guards placed the coffin in Westminster Hall, where the public will be able to view it and pay their respects in the days leading up to the Queen's funeral.

The royals left after a short ceremony.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan - formerly known as the Fab Four - reunited after the Queen's death on September 8. Prince William invited his estranged brother and sister-in-law to walk with him and Kate around Windsor Castle to view floral tributes laid out for their grandmother.

Prince Harry and Meghan return by car to Buckingham Palace after attending a service at Westminster Hall. Photo / Richard Heathcote, Pool via AP

A royal source told Page Six at the time, "We are all very grateful – both sides putting all things aside for the Queen."

The Sussexes caused a rift among the royals when they quit their duties as senior royals and moved to the US in 2020.

Harry has returned to the UK a few times over the past few years, including to attend Prince Philip's funeral last year, where William reportedly asked not to walk beside his younger brother.