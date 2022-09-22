Jane Clifton: What the Queen was really like

We all like to think we knew her, but what was the Queen really like?

Though it is the literal truth, the expression "born to rule" fitted Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor-Mountbatten, the late Queen Elizabeth II, remarkably poorly.

She was born a Princess of York, but her father wept bitter tears when he learnt 10 years later that he would have to become king. It's no secret his elder daughter's best life would have been that of a countrywoman in a Barbour jacket and wellies, superintending children, horses, dogs and livestock, and not necessarily with the help of staff.

Her glamour-loving sister, Margaret, seemed temperamentally better suited to the limelight. Yet when duty called with the shock abdication of King Edward VIII, there was no question in Elizabeth's mind that she must not just prepare to reign, but to do whatever she could to protect the Commonwealth. It, rather than Britain, was her great purpose.

In protecting the then-flourishing alliance, she became the world's most striking exponent of soft power. As historian Ben Macintyre said, few people would remember a word she said, but her actions - even if simply gestures - did the talking.

Nine years after taking the throne, she literally danced the Commonwealth out of potential collapse. As relations between its developing countries and its wealthy white nations deteriorated, Ghana was set to lead other African countries out of the alliance. Politicians could not seem to resolve the situation. In a deft piece of diplomacy, Elizabeth and Ghanaian President Kwame Nkrumah inaugurated the after-dinner ballroom dancing after a state dinner in Accra. That image telegraphed her intended message around the world: that in her estimation, all Commonwealth countries and cultures were first among equals. Nkrumah subsequently reaffirmed his country's profound respect for the monarch - something he could not have said about any number of prime ministers, including Britain's - and it was seen that Elizabeth's behind-the-scenes counsel had averted the walkout.

The image resonated at least as strongly in the US, where many black people were still denied the vote.

Queen Elizabeth dances with Ghanaian President Kwame Nkrumah at State House, Accra on November 20, 1961. Photo / Getty Images

Behind her carapace of noble neutrality, she never let British prime ministers push her around, particularly when she felt they were acting against the interests of other Commonwealth countries. She was privately livid when James Callaghan resumed selling British arms to South Africa in the 1970s, which obliged her to refrain from attending that year's Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) - where Britain was castigated. She made sure to accept directly the next year's Chogm invitation for Ottawa, asserting her role as Queen of Canada. It was Callaghan's turn to fume in private.

She also deplored Callaghan's unwillingness to share her concern at the treatment of black Rhodesians, and stunned cautious politicos by inviting the recently freed Nelson Mandela to dinner a year before he became South African leader.

Another prime minister she thwarted was Margaret Thatcher, who was notoriously distrustful of Britain's Byzantine class system. Born a grocer's daughter, Thatcher prided herself as the cat who might look at the Queen. According to palace staff, Thatcher did most of the talking in her regular palace meetings. But as one tabloid tartly observed, there was still only one woman entitled to wear the crown.

The Queen with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at the Commonwealth Conference in Lusaka, Zambia, August 1, 1979. Photo / AP

Elizabeth was disturbed by Thatcher's radicalism and the resulting riots in districts such as Toxteth, and job losses in industries such as mining and shipbuilding. When Thatcher let it be known she did not want the Queen to attend the 1979 Chogm, Elizabeth again broke with protocol and announced she would be going.

Fairytale life

In many ways, Elizabeth's life was a fairy tale. She was a princess who married a prince, ascended to the throne, rode in gilded carriages, wore priceless jewels and stunning gowns and was feted the world over. But her immense personal and family wealth became increasingly anachronistic in the modern political climate. She paid no income tax for the first 40 years of her reign and, along with key family members, had her operating costs met by the British taxpayer from an automatically rising fund now worth more than £80 million ($154.3m). She has always paid value-added tax and local rates, and from 1993 volunteered to pay income and capital gains tax. But the public fiscal support for an institution that could easily fund itself often rankled public opinion.

In 1976, a disastrous devaluation of the pound drove the British government to seek a £2.3 billion ($4.4b) bailout from the International Monetary Fund. At the same time, the Queen applied for a raise, to £1.4m ($2.7m) a year. That planning was under way for her publicly funded Silver Jubilee further underscored the peculiarity of a titular but non-governing monarch being kept by the public purse. Parliament acquiesced but, just to add salt, one of Elizabeth's racehorses then won more than £100,000 ($192,000) at the track.

Personally, however, she was curiously frugal and determinedly unflashy. The society photographer Cecil Beaton recalls Project Princess, a covert palace campaign to burnish the reserved, horsey image of a young Elizabeth via photographs and public appearances, both to ready her for the public and the public for her. Unlike gregarious Margaret, Elizabeth's preferred habitat was the muddy countryside rather than the chandeliered ballroom.

She was once overheard on a visit to Sheffield telling some women that she, too, had difficulty keeping her floors clean.

Homely clashing tartans

Anyone who doubts her natural thrift need only study the drawing room photograph that emerged when New Zealand Prime Minister John Key and his family went to stay with her at Balmoral in 2013. Notwithstanding some priceless figurines, this rarely-seen interior was a comfy, den-like room with a low-tech heater, a slightly shabby dog bed and a slew of homely clashing tartans. British commentators were clearly shocked that the monarch should dwell contentedly in such an unglamorous setting.

Prime Minister John Key with the Queen at Balmoral in September 2013. Photo / Claire Trevett

Elizabeth's tweedy reserve was likely learnt from her mother, who unwaveringly withstood the scorn of other society women in her younger days over her refusal to follow fashion. The senior Elizabeth was seen as downright dowdy by the elegant society set that surrounded her brother-in-law, the then-Prince of Wales, and his future wife, Wallis Simpson. A courtier once witnessed daughter Margaret trumping her mother in a tiff with the riposte, "Oh, do shut up, you weren't even born royal."

The future Queen Mother doubled down on her tweediness, which gave her the last laugh. Her look, and later her daughter's, of emphatically below-the-knee frock coats, shift dresses and gaily mono-coloured public ensembles, complete with matching hats, became the gold standard in style. To this day, fashion-conscious Italians spend a fortune on classic British brands such as Brora, which have been heavily inspired by the royal family's staid, unchanging wardrobe.

Christian values

Timelessness was her hallmark; not just of instant recognisability - that same hairdo on nine decades of stamps and coins - but of her Christian values. She is the all-time antidote to the celebrity habit of emoting - although at times that damaged her, notably when her stoicism at Diana's death was widely interpreted as lack of feeling.

She did, insiders attest, have very strong views on many issues. She was also endlessly curious. But she never displayed this outside her private chambers. In scrupulously never overplaying the generous hand she was dealt, she earned respect even from some devout anti-monarchists.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother visit the royal stud at Sandringham on November 19, 1956. Photo / AP

Paradoxically, compared with the other European monarchies, Elizabeth remained extremely high profile - possibly another aspect of her determination to keep the Commonwealth united. If she ever regretted this, given the avalanche of tabloid prurience the family attracted, it is not recorded. The closest she has come to ruefulness was in her 1992 Guildhall speech marking her Ruby Jubilee, in which she termed the year her annus horribilis. Three of her children had ended their marriages to a raucous media chorus, and an inferno at Windsor Castle had destroyed more than 100 rooms and their historical contents.

'One's a sort of sponge'

The day it was announced that Elizabeth, Duchess of York "was safely delivered of a baby girl" by Caesarean section in Mayfair, London, only a couple of the more fanciful publications speculated this child would one day become the sovereign. The succession of her Uncle David seemed secure, not least to himself.

Britain itself seemed secure in its imperial past and the appropriateness and viability of the monarchy were questioned and doubted only at society's fringes. A telling social inventory by Ben Macintyre recalls that the year she took the throne, London still ran on trams, Winston Churchill was prime minister, British soldiers were fighting in Korea and mathematician Alan Turing was forced to undergo hormone therapy to "treat" his illegal homosexuality.

Prince Philip kneels before Elizabeth II at her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, June 2, 1953. Photo / AP

Ever the understater, Elizabeth said at her Golden Jubilee in 2002 that she'd witnessed "the transformation of the international landscape... and the structure of society in technology and communications, in our work and in the way in which we live".

By her death, a pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine had again transformed the world, with climate change set to make further profound inroads into the most basic assumptions and practices of everyday life.

Britain's relationship with Europe has been battered by Brexit, with Scotland yet to resolve its status, the Irish border question remaining a ticking time bomb, and further appetite for devolution spreading even to the tiny Shetland Islands.

Republicans rightly emphasise Britain's diminished influence and wealth during the second Elizabethan era. Yet she also presided over a period in which the standard of living for Britain's citizens rose more rapidly than at any time in its history. In the centuries preceding her reign, Britain's might and influence certainly grew, but without particularly lifting the welfare of most of its people.

Her place in history will not easily be pigeonholed. Despite the family's upheavals and scandals, there has yet to be anything close to a tipping point toward republicanism in most countries where she remains head of state, save for Jamaica and arguably Australia. Jamaica remains so committed to the Commonwealth that it campaigned - though unsuccessfully - to supply the organisation's latest secretary-general, despite its intention to withdraw its fealty to the monarch next year.

Elizabeth cherished her meetings with Commonwealth leaders, especially the private ones, hoping to hear their unvarnished worries and aspirations. "One's a sort of sponge," she said, describing her role as one of listening rather than talking.

Having begun her reign pledging herself to "the imperial family", she was regularly challenged by politicians who saw the alliance as a curious historical patchwork of old acquaintance and colonial nostalgia. British politician Enoch Powell termed it "farcical", and former prime minister Edward Heath "peripheral".

But if anything, it's stronger than ever, having transcended its original purpose to become a sort of quality assurance board. Only countries with a proven human rights record and law-based administration may join. Those members whose records remain patchy - and there are several - face constant pressure from other members. The grouping is now a global touchstone for orderly, rules-based global trade, and has been useful in peace-broking.

Who would be boss

Less well known is Elizabeth's lifelong battle of wills with her mother. The pair tussled early on over who was to be the boss, and it took Elizabeth three years to overcome her mother's opposition to her daughter's romance with the handsome but near-penniless Greek prince, Philip Mountbatten.

A scion of the exiled Greek monarchy, Philip had endured a childhood of benign neglect that fitted him perfectly for a naval career and, as it turned out, a royal one as well. Not everyone agreed, however, given his splintered family background.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip leave Westminster Abbey after their wedding on November 20, 1947. Photo / AP

Elizabeth's grandmother and father were Team Philip, but her mother hurled a series of other suitors in her daughter's path. That Elizabeth had taken an instant shine to Philip from the age of 12 cut no ice.

Elizabeth even had to battle her mother to have her husband beside her for her coronation. Such was the controversy that the Daily Mail helped settle the matter with a public opinion poll, which showed overwhelming support for Philip to remain by her side for the ceremony.

Given Britain's post-war austerity, Elizabeth's grand wedding required tactful framing. She used saved clothing rations for her wedding dress, as any other bride would have had to, and returned the many coupons she received from members of the public. Journalists pounced on the provenance of the silk used for the beaded Norman Hartnell gown, satisfied only after proof it was from allied China, and not axis Japan.

As well as china, silver and jewels, the couple received a live turkey from a New Yorker who was concerned that the miseries of British rationing might affect the wedding breakfast, and an extraordinarily large quantity of hand-knitted tea cosies. The Aga Khan sent a racehorse.

Happy in her own marriage, it's widely believed Elizabeth always regretted not overruling her mother's opposition to Margaret marrying the divorced Air Force flying ace Peter Townsend. Elizabeth was so troubled by the devastating impact this opposition had on her sister that she is believed to have undergone counselling for some time afterwards. Her subsequent welcoming of divorcée Camilla Parker Bowles - the great love of her son Charles' life - into the family in 2005 can be seen as a lesson belatedly learnt. As with Margaret's heartbreak, the family's initial refusal to entertain Charles' marriage to Camilla when both were young went on to blight his life, and the family's reputation.

From left: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5, 2022. Photo / AP

As in so many families, ancient and modern, the two sisters were often described in stereotypical terms. Margaret was the pretty, vivacious, funny one; Lilibet the self-effacing, quiet, dutiful one. Elizabeth was King George VI's pride; Margaret his joy, biographers noted.

Although attractive, Elizabeth never overestimated her glamour, complaining she looked too forbidding in repose, calling it her "Miss Piggy face".

There's no indication, outside of depictions in television's The Crown, of serious jealousy on either side. She's said to have been very tolerant of people's foibles if she liked them - be it a servant with an iffy temper or a drinking problem, or an overbearing house guest.

Importance of family

It's also worth considering the counterfactual of this monarch's life. Having witnessed her father's dread of the crown - according to one courtier, he "cried like a baby in his wife's arms" at the prospect - Elizabeth could have downsized the monarchy. She might have let the Commonwealth dwindle. She always had the option of becoming more of a private citizen and less of a public property, as most of Europe's other monarchies had done.

Instead, she accepted her privilege, as well as the enormous helping of public service and duty that came with it. She never indulged the luxury of a public opinion on anything but anodyne matters, such as the importance of family. She appeared stoically to endure a lack of privacy most people would find oppressive. Subsequent generations will struggle to understand the choice she made, though it is likely that with her upbringing, she did not even regard it as a choice.

And she had her boundaries. Sir John Key cheerfully tells a story about the time in 2016 he made his courtesy phone call to inform her he was resigning as New Zealand Prime Minister. After a few minutes' polite chit-chat, recalling their pleasant weekend at Balmoral together, he asked if he might stay in touch. After a slight pause, the answer came in her extruded vowels: "Ah... ny-oh."