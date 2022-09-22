Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
ROYALS

Jane Clifton: What the Queen was really like

13 minutes to read
By Jane Clifton

We all like to think we knew her, but what was the Queen really like?

Though it is the literal truth, the expression "born to rule" fitted Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor-Mountbatten, the late Queen Elizabeth

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.