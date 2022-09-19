The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in full, up until the committal service at St. George's Chapel. Video / AP / The Royal Family Channel

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in full, up until the committal service at St. George's Chapel. Video / AP / The Royal Family Channel

With the eyes of the world on the Queen's funeral, one tiny detail on the late monarch's coffin caught the eye of some eagle-eyed viewers.

There, among the sea of flowers adorning the Queen's coffin, was a tiny spider, caught on camera crawling across a piece of paper placed atop the coffin alongside her crown.

It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment for those watching at home, but enough to make social media light up with talk of perhaps the most famous spider since Charlotte's Web:

theres a spider taking a ride on the coffin pic.twitter.com/40pucsdgb4 — scraggerson and 1,927 others (@notscraggerson) September 19, 2022

nah if i was carrying that coffin and saw the spider running across it, id drop it pic.twitter.com/APh2pYoTZf — daisy (@weltonsmac) September 19, 2022

The arachnid cameo wasn't the only unscripted moment in the otherwise sombre service to attract attention. There was also the unfortunate mourner, seated prominently just to the right of the Queen's coffin, who accidentally dropped one of his funeral programme papers, which landed several feet in front of him.

The dropped paper's positioning on camera put it smack bang in the shot next to the coffin, awkwardly pulling focus – until it was mercifully removed from the shot.

And outside the service, Nine presenters Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw suffered an embarrassing flub as they were covering the famous faces arriving and failed to correctly identify new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The pair suggested she must be a "minor royal" before being informed they were looking at Britain's new leader.