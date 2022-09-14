The Queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time early today, to make her final journey along crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There Britain's longest-serving monarch is lying in state for the world to mourn. Video / Supplied

Claims that Meghan Markle wore a microphone while meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle have been shut down.

Pictures appeared to show a strange square under Meghan's black dress as she met will-wishers and received flowers outside the royal household this week.

It prompted claims the Duchess of Sussex could have been wearing a microphone pack during the engagement alongside Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Sussexes are allowing a Netflix crew to record parts of their lives for an upcoming documentary.

But a source close to Meghan dismissed the theory as "ludicrous".

"This is insane and actually damaging to her. Of course she was not wearing a mic," the source told Page Six.

From left, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to members of the public at Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

One user had pointed out the shape underneath the dress and tweeted, "I can't believe she is recording this. She is just a vile and toxic woman. I hope King Charles has told Harry she is not to come to the funeral."

Another shared the same photo and added, "Is Meghan Markle wearing a mic to use the Queen's death for her Netflix reality show?"

A third Twitter user called the possible hidden recording device the "last straw".

"I'm finally done!" they wrote. "No more tweets about this pair until after the mourning period. I refuse to focus on anything but Queen Elizabeth."

However, others pointed out that the speculation was inappropriate and likely untrue.

"Nothing creepy about zooming in on a photo of a woman's clothing in this manner, not at all," a supporter tweeted in response to the criticism.

Another chimed in, "LEAVE HARRY AND MEGHAN ALONE!"

The estranged foursome's outing marked the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince and Princess of Wales had been seen together since Commonwealth Day in March, 2020.

The walkabout caused chatter as Harry, 37, was praised for his loving and tender interactions with his wife, while William, 40, was said to have been "cold" to his. Markle also caused a stir when she was filmed having an awkward encounter with royal aides over bouquets of flowers in her arms.

Two days after the outing, the Duke of Sussex released an emotional statement on losing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday at the age of 96.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander-in-chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he said, paying homage to Markle and their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, who was named after the monarch.

Harry added, "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed."