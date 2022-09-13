Queen Elizabeth II has started her final journey, beginning in Edinburgh at St Giles' Cathedral. Video / AP

Queen Elizabeth II has started her final journey, beginning in Edinburgh at St Giles' Cathedral. Video / AP

The Queen has begun her final journey to Buckingham Palace, where the entire Royal Family is waiting to receive her for one final night.

Her Majesty's coffin had been lying in state at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh for the last 24 hours, with 26,000 people passing by her body to pay tribute.

It was driven to Edinburgh Airport, and then flown to RAF Northolt, outside London, accompanied by Anne, the Princess Royal, and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, on board an RAF Globemaster C-17.

King Charles will be waiting to meet the royal hearse once it arrives back at Buckingham Palace. He will be joined by the Queen Consort, Camilla, as well as the new Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Princess Anne watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is taken to a hearse as it departs St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh to be flown by the Royal Air Force to London. Photo / AP

Thousands packed the streets of Edinburgh as Her Majesty's coffin, draped in the Royal Standard, left St Giles' Cathedral.

Solemn mourners applauded as pallbearers placed the coffin inside the royal hearse, before the cortege slowly drove out of the city.

Roads along the route to the airport were lined with well-wishers hoping to catch a glimpse of the Queen's coffin.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Edinburgh Airport for the final journey from Scotland in a Royal Air Force plane to London. Photo / AP

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried onto the RAF aircraft at Edinburgh Airport for the final journey from Scotland in a Royal Air Force plane to London. Photo / AP

Even greater throngs of people will be waiting for Her Majesty when she enters London later.

The Queen's coffin will be placed in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room overnight, before being moved to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon (UK time).

Members of the public will then be allowed to visit the Queen's coffin as it lies in state for more than four days.

More than a million people are expected to file past the late monarch's body, with visitors allowed in 24 hours a day.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II makes its way to Edinburgh Airport from St Giles' Cathedral. Photo / AP

In arguably the biggest security operation in Britain's history, police will check bags and keep people moving as they queue for as long as 35 hours for a glimpse of the late monarch's coffin.

Charles' historic visit

King Charles spent Tuesday in Northern Ireland, flying there from Edinburgh in the morning (UK time).

The new sovereign met well-wishers - including a corgi called Connie - outside Hillsborough Castle, the Royal Family's home in Northern Ireland.

He met leaders from across Northern Ireland's vast political divide, before giving a powerful speech about following his late mother's "shining example".

"On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most heartfelt thanks for your condolences," he told those gathered at the castle.

"I am here today at a time of great personal sorrow as we mark the death of my beloved mother, after a life most faithfully dedicated to the duty to which she had been called.

"It is fitting that we should meet at Hillsborough, which my mother knew so well, and in whose beautiful rose garden she always took such pleasure.

"In the years since she began her long life of public service, my mother saw Northern Ireland pass through momentous and historic changes.

"Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard.

"My mother felt deeply, I know, the significance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts.

"At the very beginning of her life of service, The Queen made a pledge to dedicate herself to her country and her people and to maintain the principles of constitutional government.

"This promise she kept with steadfast faith. Now, with that shining example before me, and with God's help, I take up my new duties resolved to seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland.

"During the years of my mother's reign, it has been a privilege to bear witness to such a devoted life. May it be granted to us all to fulfil the tasks before us so well."

He also attended a Service of Reflection at St Anne's Cathedral and met royal fans in Belfast's city centre before flying back to London.

• Saturday: The King and Queen Consort will visit Wales.

• Monday: Britain holds a "national moment of reflection" with one minute of silence.

• Tuesday: The Queen's coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral. The funeral marks the end of 10 days of national mourning, and the day will be a public holiday across the UK.