Death Gun Salute marking the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, New Zealand Army’s 16 Field Regiment will fire 96 rounds - one round for every year of Her Majesty’s life.

The body of Queen Elizabeth II will be transported 160km by road to Edinburgh from Balmoral on Sunday at the start of the journey back to London for the first full state funeral since the death of Sir Winston Churchill in 1965.

The late Queen's body will remain in Edinburgh for two nights, before being flown back to the capital.

The public will have their first opportunity to pay their respects along a route that is being finalised by Buckingham Palace in consultation with other authorities.

Under current plans, it is expected her body will be transported along the Royal Mile and spend one night at Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh's Royal palace, before being moved to St Giles Cathedral for a special service attended on Monday by the King.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, greet well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

The coffin will then be flown by plane on Tuesday evening to London ahead of the state funeral, expected to take place on Monday, September 19 (UK time).

The full state funeral will attract one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in history.

White House officials said Joe Biden, the US president, would attend, while the heads of state from across Europe and the Commonwealth, as well as royal families from around the globe, will also be invited.

The funeral will also prompt what is likely to be the biggest single security operation the UK has staged, with as many as 10,000 police officers deployed on the streets and leave expected to be cancelled.

Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers will also descend on London to bid farewell to a monarch who reigned for 70 years. The vast majority of the British public had never lived under any other head of state.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 invoked Operation London Bridge, a complex series of coordinated events meticulously planned for decades. The 10-day plan began on Friday with a gun salute to the late Queen and the new King's televised address to the nation.

The first day of the operation is known as D+0, with the funeral taking place on D+10.

An advertising board beside the Mancunian Way shows an image of Queen Elizabeth II in Manchester, England. Photo / Getty Images

Under Operation Unicorn, the part of Operation London Bridge in the event of the Queen passing away in Scotland, the Queen's coffin is expected to be taken by road to the palace of Holyrood, where it will lie in rest in the throne room.

The cortege is anticipated to leave Balmoral at 10am on Sunday (UK time) for a journey that will give the public the first chance to at least catch a glimpse of the late Queen's coffin.

At noon on Sunday, there will be a proclamation of the new King - a public statement confirming King Charles III's accession to the throne - at Mercat Cross, the historic landmark, next to St Giles Cathedral. The coffin will then pass down the Royal Mile in an afternoon procession that will likely attract huge crowds.

The King is expected to arrive in Edinburgh on Monday lunchtime. His mother's body will then be transported, according to plans still subject to revision, at 2.35 pm (Uk time) from Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, where it will rest overnight.

According to briefings on Thursday, the body of the Queen will be flown from Edinburgh to London on Tuesday evening - known as D+4. The body will then lie in state - an operation with its own name, Marquee.

Police expect more than a million people to descend on the capital to pay their respects during the period of mourning, with huge queues anticipated to view the coffin, which will be on public view in Westminster Hall. Management of the queue alone has its own operation - in this case, Operation Feather - and is predicted to be three miles long.

Under the plans, the queue will be kept moving at all times with no mobile phones or recording equipment allowed.

The guest list for the state funeral held at Westminster Abbey will cause a headache for organisers with attendance limited to about 2200 capacity.

London black cabs lining The Mall leading up to Buckingham Palace to silently pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Getty Images

There are currently more than 700 members alone of the Privy Council, the formal body of advisers to the monarch.

The White House said Biden would travel to London. In a tribute on Thursday, the president described the late Queen as a "stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the UK and US … She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection".

It is unclear if former presidents including Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and perhaps more controversially Donald Trump will be invited or indeed attend.

Anthony Albanese, Australia's prime minister, has said he will attend the state funeral, along with the country's governor-general.

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister - who gave his own teary, emotional tribute to the late Queen, describing her as "one of my favourite people in the world" - will also attend.

Following the state funeral in Westminster Abbey, which is anticipated to last an hour, starting with a two-minute silence at 11am, the coffin will be placed on a gun carriage and taken to Wellington Arch.

Queen Elizabeth waits in the Drawing Room at Balmoral. Photo / AP

From there it will be transferred to a state hearse and driven by road to Windsor Castle.

A committal service, attended by members of the Royal household but without foreign leaders, will take place that afternoon in St George's Chapel, followed by a private interment attended only by close family later that evening. No cameras will be present at the third service.