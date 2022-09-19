Bizarre detail spotted in King Charles’ bodyguards goes viral. Video / jase_the_ace

It's another day, another strange theory about the inner workings of the royal family. This time it appears the internet has moved from the King's sausage fingers to the hands of his bodyguards, questioning if the appendages are in fact real.

Videos of King Charles' security have gone viral as eagle-eyed watchers spot some odd movements among the monarch's protectors.

While it wouldn't be the first time the general public has started rumours about this, social media users have become convinced in recent days that the King's bodyguards have fake hands and arms on display so their real limbs can be concealed to keep a firm grip on hidden weapons.

A TikTok user known as "Jason" posted a video focusing in on the hands of His Majesty's bodyguards and claimed they were holding and moving their hands and arms in "suspicious" ways.

"King Charles' security. Do some have fake arms, hands on guns?" he wrote with his video.

"It looks to be inanimate," he said of one security guard who was holding his left hand with his right.

Does something look amiss about King Charles' bodyguard? Photos / TikTok

"Jason" also zoomed in on a second bodyguard's hands and deduced because one was held in a fist while the other was relaxed, one of the arms must not be real.

"That open-palm grip doesn't change at all," he said before trying to point out a lump under the guard's blazer - obviously his real arm ready and waiting with a weapon.

The TikTok video has been viewed more than 14.2 million times and attracted almost 7000 comments.

Meanwhile, Jason is not alone in his fake limbs theory. Fellow TikTok user "Kevin" is also on the case, pointing out some strange appendage action too.

In a video overlayed with the Stranger Things theme music and viewed more than 3.7 million times, he asks: "What's going on with the bodyguard's hands?"

The video, which shows King Charles during a walkabout, zooms in on a guard and his hands.

Comments on Jason and Kevin's viral videos appear divided, with some saying the pair obviously had "too much time on their hands" while others were in agreement that the security guards had indeed stepped out with extra arms. What's more, these commenters claimed it was "common knowledge" that royal security detail use fake arms.

"Why are people questioning it? It's established that this happens," one person wrote.

While another commented: "Yes. That's the King, of course his security have their hands on their guns."

"Why is he acting like it's supposed to be a secret, the only reason they don't have them out and about is to keep the public calm," said a third.

It's not the first time bodyguards using fake limbs have been questioned by members of the public.

According to The Sun, in 2017 social media erupted with fake limb theories after Donald Trump's Secret Service bodyguard was seen holding his little finger in an odd way.

One theory was that the bodyguard's hands were actually plastic prosthetics being used so he could hold a fully automatic rifle under his jacket.

Jeff Bezos' security team has also been pointed at for using fake arms, with social media users noting the billionaire's bodyguard's looked like they had prosthetic hands.