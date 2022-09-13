Some staff who work at Clarence House have been issued with a shock redundancy notice. Photo / AP

Up to 100 employees who worked at the King's former residence are about to lose their jobs.

The Guardian has reported that dozens of Clarence House staff have been given a redundancy notice as the King and Queen Consort move to Buckingham Palace.

Many of the staff members - some of whom have worked for the King for decades – were notified of the change in employment while they were helping the King take his place on the throne.

Speaking to the news outlet a source said, "Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team. All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it."

It has been reported redundancies include a wide variety of staff members from different departments including private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and household staff.

The source said staff were under the impression there would be no change in employment as the new King took on his role. They continued to say there was no indication of the redundancy plans until a letter was distributed from Sir Clive Alderton – the King's top aide.

The letter, which has been sighted by the Guardian, told workers now employed at Clarence House, "the former Prince of Wales' personal interests, former activities and household operations will no longer be carried out".

Adding, "The household at Clarence House will be closed down".

The letter went on to acknowledge the "unsettling news" and offered support to the affected staff.

Alderton stated in the letter that staff providing "direct, close, personal support and advice" to the King and Queen Consort will retain their roles.

Other staff who may be made redundant after a consultation period will be offered an "enhanced" redundancy payment and assistance in finding roles in other royal households should they wish.

A spokesperson told the news outlet, "Our staff have given long and loyal service and, while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest number of staff."

It is not yet known when or even if King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will relocate to Buckingham Palace as it's rumoured the King isn't "fond" of the royal residence.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth last week and the accession of King Charles, he has inherited the use of Windsor Castle and Sandringham House in Norfolk.

Meanwhile, the new Prince and Princess of Wales – William and Kate, relocated to Adelaide Cottage in recent weeks to be closer to the Princess' parents and a new school for their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.