Queen Elizabeth was frequently seen in bright colours and there is a special reason why. Photo / Getty Images

Aside from her many achievements during her time as Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth will also be remembered for her bold fashion choices.

Having been in the public eye her entire life, Her Majesty wanted to make sure she was always seen despite her small stature and there was one iconic way she did that.

Speaking to NBC New York, royal expert Daisy McAndrew explained exactly what the Queen meant when she said "you have to be seen to be believed".

"She's quite small — so sometimes just quite difficult to spot — so her dressers ... decided some years ago that it would be helpful if she was brightly coloured so that people could spot her easily," McAndrew said.

"In other words, now, that's more about getting out there and doing the job, but it does also lend itself to being seen literally by wearing bright clothes," she said adding, "and I think, finally, that it's just a personal preference … she likes all the matching hats and all the rest of it."

In the Herald's premium piece, The Queen in Colour: A century of fashion remembered, we look back at Her Majesty's most iconic looks and how no matter what was going on behind the scenes, she always looked the part.

Buckingham Palace confirmed this morning that Her Majesty passed away peacefully at the age of 96 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Sources told the Daily Mail that at the time of her death, King Charles and Princess Anne were by their mother's side.

While Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, and Prince William all flew in from Berkshire via private jet, arriving at her Balmoral estate a short time after her passing.

Prince Harry also flew to be with his grandmother but unfortunately was too late and arrived at the estate almost two hours after the public was informed of the Queen's passing.

Her Majesty's death has plunged the world into mourning with Daily Mail reporting that one of her household staff was in tears.

"However much you try to prepare yourself for this moment, it just hits you like a ton of bricks. She is irreplaceable. I just can't believe we won't see that impish smile again. There is a deep sense of shock," they told the news outlet.