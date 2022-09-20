The procession and state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Video / NZ Herald

The Duchess of York was welcomed back into the royal fold with a prime spot inside Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, reflecting the close friendship the two women shared.

The 62-year-old, dressed all in black, with a net fascinator with a silver bird brooch and heels, joined her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their husbands to pay tribute to the late monarch.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York sat with her daughter Princess Beatrice and son-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Photo / Getty Images

The duchess last week described her heartbreak at the late Queen's passing.

"To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend," she said.

"I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me, even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express."

The duchess married the Duke of York, the late Queen's second son, in 1986. They separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, but have continued to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The duchess maintained a close bond with the monarch, often joining her for dog walks at Frogmore House, on the Windsor estate.

It emerged last week that Prince Andrew and the duchess had taken on the Queen's beloved corgis.

The duke, 62, gave his mother two dogs, Muick and Fergus, during lockdown last March in a bid to cheer her up when the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital. The puppies had been found by the Duchess.

Fergus died last May but he was replaced with another corgi, Sandy, which together with Muick brought "constant joy" to the late monarch.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, maintained a close bond with the monarch, often joining her for dog walks at Frogmore House, on the Windsor estate. Photo / Getty Images

A source close to the duke told The Telegraph: "The duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."

Last summer was the first in decades that the duchess was invited to join the royal family at Balmoral castle, an indication that she had been welcomed back into the fold.

She is also understood to have spent precious time with the Queen, the duke and their two daughters at Balmoral this summer.

The duchess was staying at Balmoral in 1992 when the Sun published photographs of her having her toes sucked by businessman John Bryan.

The Duke of Edinburgh is said to have refused to stay under the same roof as his former daughter-in-law ever since, but his death heralded a relaxing of the rules.

The late Queen stood by the duchess and was said to admire her continued loyalty to Andrew and her devotion to their two daughters.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Andrew of York at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1987. Photo / Getty Images

The duchess was one of the duke's sole champions in recent years. As he was engulfed by the scandal concerning his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, she resolutely stuck by him, describing him as a "very good and kind man".

Their mutual affection and unusual living arrangements have long prompted speculation that the duke and duchess might one day remarry.

However, those close to them insist that although they remain close, marriage is not on the cards.

Both have moved on and while they will always support each other and remain a family unit for the sake of their daughters, theirs is not a romantic relationship and neither has any desire to rekindle the flame.