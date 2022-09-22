As the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth comes to an end, conversations around whether New Zealand should become a republic have begun. Video / NZ Herald

The Princess of Wales says she thought the Queen was "looking down on us" when several rainbows appeared in the sky over Scotland.

Kate Middleton made the comment as she and Prince William met with those who had worked to stage the Queen's funeral in Windsor, reports the Daily Mail.

The Princess of Wales said she believed the late Queen was looking down on them when five rainbows appeared in the sky over Balmoral.

And the royals recalled the colourful weather phenomenon they had seen during their time in Scotland at the time the Queen died.

Just before The Queen's death was announced, a rainbow appeared at both Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/Sw2WQldc1m — Elizabeth II News & Updates (@Platinum2022) September 8, 2022

William said the sight had left them surprised. "In Scotland, how many rainbows turned up? You hardly ever see rainbows up there, but there were five."

Kate replied, smiling, "Her Majesty was looking down on us."

During the meeting, which marked their first in person engagement since the Queen's funeral, William said he "choked up" when he saw tributes like the Paddington Bear toys left among piles of flowers for the queen, but found comfort in the huge outpouring of public support.

The skies seemed to bid a final farewell to the monarch - Britain's longest-reigning. Rainbows also appeared at Windsor Castle, where she spent most of her time after the death of her husband Prince Philip in April last year.

Rainbows were also seen above the miles-long queue of thousands of mourners lining up to see the Queen lying in state.

Rainbows were also spotted above Elizabeth Tower, which holds the bell of Big Ben, and outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle on the day she died.

Royal duties recommenced yesterday for Prince William, as he made his first speech since his grandmother died with a pre-recorded address to the New York Earthshot Prize summit. He was due to attend in person but cancelled his trip after the Queen's death.

According to Buckingham Palace, the royals will now undertake a small number of engagements to thank those involved in organising the Queen's funeral and associated ceremonial events, and to recognise service to the King and country of those on deployment overseas.