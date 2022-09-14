Thousands of Britons line the streets as Queen Elizabeth II is transferred via gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to lie in state in Westminster Hall. Video / Getty / The Royal Family

Thousands of Britons line the streets as Queen Elizabeth II is transferred via gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to lie in state in Westminster Hall. Video / Getty / The Royal Family

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry may have been barred from wearing ceremonial military garb at events to mark the Queen's death – but both wore their service medals on their mourning suits.

It emerged during the week that both princes would not be allowed to don their ceremonial military uniforms as they are no longer "working royals".

That decision stung for Andrew and Harry who have both seen active service, the former in the Falkland Islands and the latter in Afghanistan.

The pair duly walked behind the Queen's coffin as it travelled the short distance between Buckingham Place and the Palace of Westminster – where the Queen will lie in state – in black suits.

But while they didn't wear their uniforms both had their array of military medals displayed prominently.

In Edinburgh, Andrew, the Duke of York also wore his medals when he followed the Queen's coffin.

Prince Andrew and Sophie, Countess of Wessex leave Westminster Hall. Photo / Pool

The duke has various medals including one for his service in the Falklands War against Argentina in 1982.

Harry has medals for his various tours of Afghanistan.

Both have a number of Queen's Jubilee medals which were given to all members of the armed forces.

Also displayed by Andrew was the Garter Star, a depiction of the St George's Cross. Harry has the Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order neck order and star for his service to the monarchy.

Unlike Harry, who has been barred entirely from wearing his uniforms, Andrew has been given special dispensation to wear his uniform just once.

As a "special mark of respect" for the Queen he will be allowed to wear military uniforms when he stands guard around her coffin during the Vigil of the Princes on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex issued a statement about the uniform furore.

"Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother," a spokesman for the Sussexes said.

"His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk at Westminster Hall in London. Photo / Pool

Royal commentator and confidante of the Sussexes Omid Scobie remarked on the juxtaposition on uniform rules between Andrew and Harry. "No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and this morning spoke of the Queen being his ''commander-in-chief'".

Despite Harry's plummeting popularity in the UK in recent years, many members of the public gathered at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening told news.com.au they regretted that he'd been barred from wearing his military uniform.

"I think he should because he served in the military, so I think he's earned the right to wear it – no matter what's happened since," Mike, 49, from Bristol, said.

"If there's a plan they should follow it, but it's a bit unfortunate."

Jill, 50, from Romford in East London, agreed: "It's his grandmother, I think he should be allowed to wear his uniform on that special day."

"I think it's wrong because Harry's one of the ones who's done the most for the country [in the military]. I don't agree with what he's done, but he still served in the country for 10 years," Jenny, 72, added.