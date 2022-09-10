Prince William has issued a heartfelt tribute to his late grandmother, the Queen. Photo / AP

Prince William has issued a touching tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Taking to Instagram with the couple's newly assumed titles, Prince and Princess of Wales, William told royal followers of his grief for the historic monarch.

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign," he said.

Adding: "I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

"My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.

"I knew this day would come, but it will be sometime before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."

"I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.

"I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can."

King Charles bestowed the couple's new titles on them yesterday as well as his wife, Camilla's new title of Queen Consort.

As the King took on his new responsibilities as monarch, he told the nation, "As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades,"

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty," he added.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

The couple were formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.