Royal watchers call out William over behaviour in video where he doesn't open car door for his wife. Video / AP

Royal watchers call out William over behaviour in video where he doesn't open car door for his wife. Video / AP

It was the reunion to end all reunions – the new Prince and Princess of Wales mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

With the highly anticipated gathering of Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives came an influx of analysis of how the royals interacted with one another, as their tumultuous relationship still remains centre stage.

However, in viral video shared across multiple platforms, social media users erupted with criticism for the Prince of Wales, the next royal to inherit the crown, for his apparent lack of chivalry with wife Kate Middleton, while praising the Duke of Sussex for his treatment of wife Meghan Markle.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales reunited with the Sussexes for a rare public appearance yesterday. Photo / AP

In the footage, as the two couples prepare to depart the massive crowd outside Windsor Castle gathering to pay their respects to the Queen, Prince Harry can be seen ushering his wife to their shared car, attentively opening and closing the door for her, while the Prince and Princess of Wales separately enter the car.

Fans eviscerated the elder monarch, with one Twitter user simply writing, "Harry holds the car door open for his wife. Makes sure she's safe. Wills does not. Case closed."

Several users reflected on the incident, drawing comparisons between William and his father, King Charles III, with Harry and his mother, the late Diana.

One user wrote, "Harry is a gentleman. William however acts like his father."

Another person added, "Harry is a true king and son of Diana. Look how he cares for his wife."

Another Twitter user said, "One thing is for sure: He is not going to treat his wife like his father did his mother. That's what the British public don't get. He opened the door for his wife on his own accord, and his wife responded by saying thank you. That's mutual respect."